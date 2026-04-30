Police acquire forensic lab to boost crime investigation

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By Arret Jatta

The Inspector General of Police Seedy M Touray has declared a new era in fighting crime with the commissioning of the country’s first modern forensic laboratory, a move expected to transform investigations across The Gambia.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the police chief said the facility reflects a balance between infrastructure and tools, stressing that effective policing depend on both a conducive work environment and access to advanced technology.

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He described the laboratory as a symbol of progress, where form meets function in strengthening national security.

The refurbished centre, supported by the European Union, Ecowas and Interpol, now houses state-of-the-art systems, including the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). The technology allows investigators to analyse latent fingerprints and match them against a national database within minutes, replacing slow manual processes.

According to the IGP, AFIS will significantly improve crime detection by linking cases, identifying repeat offenders and clearing innocent persons through scientific certainty.

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He noted that the system turns fingerprint evidence into a digital trace that can be searched instantly, boosting both efficiency and public confidence in the justice system.

The facility also integrates multiple forensic units under one roof, including DNA analysis, cybercrime investigation, chemistry, and document examination. This structure is expected to strengthen evidence handling and ensure better coordination among experts.

Authorities say the system will also enhance border security. With mobile biometric devices, officers can verify identities in real time, helping to track fugitives and prevent cross-border crime.

With this new facility, the Inspector General reported that The Gambia is no longer a safe haven for transnational criminals, assuring that offenders will be identified and brought before the courts.

He, however, emphasised that technology will support, not replace, trained experts, noting that professional judgment remains key in forensic work.