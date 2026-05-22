Controversial Gambian TikTokker in US court for theft, unlawful possession of gun

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By Tabora Bojang

Ebou Bah better known by his monikers Baba Jah or Sering Thiapathiolly, a Gambian based in the US has been arraigned before the Lynnwood Municipal Court in Washington State, US, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and theft.

Prosecutors accused Bah of stealing from Macy’s department store inside a mall on 16th May. He was arrested and granted bail the following day before being taken to court. Prosecutors also accused him of carrying a pistol unloaded in a vehicle suspected to be unlicensed.

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Bah pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On the terms of conditions, presiding judge Robert K Grant warned Bah that while this case is pending he should not possess or own a firearm, get involved in any criminal law violations and must not go back to the Macy’s store.

He was also advised to notify the court of any address changes and to provide only his true legal names and date of birth if contacted by law enforcement.

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He is due to reappear in court on 6th July.

Bah, a native of Brikama, is reported to work as a security guard in the US. He is a comedian whose skits are featured on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. A long time supporter of the UDP, he decamped to the NPP and gained notoriety for directing sulphurous remarks at his former party and its leader Ousainu Darboe.