Senegalese soldier arrested with ammunition in Amdalai brothel

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By Olimatou Coker

Gambian police have arrested a 24-year-old Senegalese reportedly in possession of ammunition during a routine security patrol in Amdalai, North Bank Region.

According to statement from the police, officers attached to the Regional Task Force in Barra carried out the operation on Tuesday, as part of on-going efforts to strengthen border security and combat trans-border crimes.

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The suspect, identified as Amadou Bamba Cissé, was reportedly apprehended at a brothel in the area with fourteen rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Cissé was said to have told investigations that he was a member of the Senegalese army attached to the Nemanding Military Base, located about 10km from Amdalai and that the ammunition came into his possession following a change of guard at the base.

The police confirmed that Cissé is in custody as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the possession of the ammunition.

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The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining sustainable peace and security across the country, saying security operations aimed at preventing trans-border crimes will continue to be intensified.