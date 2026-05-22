GRA holds 8th taxpayer awards tomorrow

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The Gambia Revenue Authority will tomorrow hosts its 8th Annual Taxpayer Awards ceremony to recognise individuals and businesses that demonstrated outstanding tax compliance and significant contribution to national revenue.

The awards target top performers across corporate, SME, and individual categories, with GRA stating the initiative is designed to promote a culture of voluntary compliance and transparency.

Yesterday, GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe told The Standard that the recognition sends a clear message that tax compliance drives national development and those who meet their obligations will be publicly acknowledged.

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“The authority will continue to expand compliance enforcement while rewarding taxpayers who set the standard. This year’s recipients were selected based on payment records, filing accuracy, and overall contribution to domestic revenue targets.”

The event forms part of GRA’s broader strategy to widen the tax base and reduce reliance on external financing.