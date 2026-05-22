Macky’s party says it will not participate in national dialogue

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The Alliance for the Republic (APR) will not participate in the national consultations announced by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, scheduled for 21st to 31st May. In a statement released this Monday by its National Executive Secretariat, the party of former President Macky Sall denounced a process it considered exclusive and contrary to the republican traditions of dialogue in Senegal.

The APR criticised the head of state for deliberately ignoring political parties and coalitions, which are considered essential players in national public life. The party also deplored the lack of clear terms of reference, raising questions about the agenda, the targeting of participants, and the true objectives of these meetings. This approach, it believed, breaks with a tradition of republican, transparent, and inclusive dialogue that has been respected for the past ten years.

From a legal standpoint, the APR argued that the chosen format falls far short of the provisions of the 2016 decree establishing the steering committee for the national dialogue, which designated 28th May as the official day for the national dialogue.

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Therefore, the party announced a clear and unequivocal position: no APR representative will participate in these consultations. This boycott deprived the process of a major opposition force and could undermine its representativeness.

Dakaractu