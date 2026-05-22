FA CUP SEMI-FINAL LINE-UP CONFIRMED

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The semi-final final line-up for this year’s FA Cup has been confirmed after gruelling quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

They last four teams to contest for a place in the final are Steve Biko, Baalor Sarr, GPA, and AJ Soccer. Biko won its ticket with victory over North Star (7-6) in a marathon penalty shootout following a tense 1-1 draw in regular time at the North Star Complex in Kerr Jatta.

Mafugi Ceesay scored for the home team, while Buba Baldeh equalised for the visitors in an exciting match.

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As for Gambia Ports Authority, an emphatic 3-1 win over Hart FC handed them a proud place in the semis with Saikou Njie netting a brace for them

Mamadi Chorr opened the scores for GPA in the 18th minute, Yusupha Daffeh equalised for Hart, but Saikou Njie secured the win with goals in the 58th and 81st minutes.

AJ Soccer’s path to the semi-finals was secured with a 3-0 victory over Kanifing East FC, featuring three second-half goals from Suwaibou Camara, Babucarr Sanneh and a Kalifa Janneh own goal at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium.

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Meanwhile, Baalor Sarr, a second division league team, shocked division one title contenders Medina United with a 4-2 win in a thrilling penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular time at the Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

Semi final fixtures

Steve Biko v AJ Soccer

Baalor Sarr v GPA

Date to be decided.