GAMBIA PICKS SQUAD FOR CLASH WITH IRAN, POSSIBLY SIERRA LEONE 

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Coach Jonathan McKinstry has announced a 25-man squad that will be playing in friendly matches during the June Fifa international window.

The first match will be against Iran in Antalya, Turkey, on May 29. The team will assemble in the Turkish coastal city on Monday. The second friendly is being planned against Sierra Leone at home. However a source close to the proposal said Sierra Leone is yet to officially confirm.

Another source said home match in Banjul has to depend on the availability of the Independence Stadium which has been dysfunctional for years, as work progresses to upgrade it to meet Caf standard.