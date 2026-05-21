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By Alagie Saidy-Barrow

As you all know, we are about to go through rigged elections to legitimize our power over the people. Whether you’re a minister or a messenger in our government, this is the time you must prove your usefulness to His Excellency, King, Dr. Prof. Adama Heeno Saidy Barrow Mannassi, the builder of roads, and the lighter of hitherto dark nooks and crannies.

Whether you’re a minister or a senior government official, your position was given to you by our King and this is your time to show how useful you are to Dr. Adama Heeno Barrow Mannassi. Fellow sycophants, they say to whom much is given, much is expected. The King made you a minister, made some of you senior officials, and gave you contracts to build his roads and light his communities. This is your time to pay him back. He made you into what you are today; it’s time to return the favor. You owe it to yourself to repay his benevolence.

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Fellow sycophants, this is the time we must all unite and stand up for our beloved King. If you haven’t noticed, Njoggu Bah is doing a great job of showing the King how much support he has. Let him not be any more spineless than you. Others have visited the state house with several people they converted to our party. Some brought tribal groups to pay homage to the King. Some brought fellow opportunists. Others have paid people to recognise them as father figures and ensured the videos reached the King. Fellow sycophants, you are of no use to the King if you can’t mobilise people to support and vote for him. Whether you call yourself a civil servant, a public servant, or a technocrat, we all know you’re in your position because of the magnanimity of the King. Kon ndoke deloll njukkal.

Fellow sycophants, I need not remind you that if the King loses the palace, none of us would be mooching on the backs of poor Gambians while fooling them that we are there to better their lives. There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying life at the expense of the poor people. The free cars, free fuel, travel, free medical care, ability to go overseas for treatment, free hajj packages for us and our families or friends, huge allowances, and other benefits were all sent to us by God through the King. I urge you to do whatever you need to do to ensure the King remains on the throne. Contact your journalists and influencers. Pay them to promote the King’s development projects. Promote yourself by highlighting the support you have in your communities. Knock on doors. Fly our flag. See no wrong in us. Promote all the great work you are doing on behalf of the king. Let the people know how great you are and what you do. More importantly, let the people know how mighty the King is.

Fellow sycophants, losing power is an existential threat. Verily, some of you know that the loss of power may mean loss of freedom. Some of you are expert weasels, and you may find your way to another king since no one is ever too dirty for any of our political parties, but your penetration into the next King’s circle is not guaranteed. I therefore beseech you to do whatever you must for the King to remain in the palace. Fellow sycophants, as Demba once said, for the King, we must be ready to shed blood. For the King, we must sing and dance. For the King, we must give our all. In the name of the Greatest King, His Excellency, Dr. Prof. Adama Heeno Barrow Mannassi, Commander-in-Chief of all things seen and unseen, I greet you.