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Arsenal are finally champions of England and have set a date for their trophy parade as the club prepares for the Champions League final.

Although they still have a decisive match in Budapest at the end of the month, the Gunners have already secured a reason to organise a trophy parade in north London this summer following their Premier League success.

The club has come close on numerous occasions in recent seasons but has now secured the league title for the first time since 2004, with supporters celebrating the end of a long wait for domestic glory. There is also anticipation that they could add the Champions League crown to their achievements this season.

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Regardless of whether they finish the campaign with one trophy or two, Arsenal have moved forward with plans to hold an end-of-season celebration to mark their Premier League triumph.

Supporters have already begun celebrating the achievement, with the title confirmation sparking widespread excitement across the fanbase following years of near misses and rebuilding efforts.

According to the Metro, Arsenal have arranged a trophy parade for the 31st of this month, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, just hours after the conclusion of the Champions League final in Budapest.

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Fans will be hoping the club are crowned European champions by that point as well, although the planned parade will go ahead to celebrate their domestic success regardless of the outcome in the final.

The achievement has raised expectations that Arsenal could be entering a period of sustained success, with supporters optimistic that this campaign could mark the beginning of a dominant era for the club in both domestic and European football.

Yahoo sports