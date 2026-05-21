Chief Arsenal supporter congratulates Gambian fans on title win

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Sheriff Marie Tambadou, a senior Arsenal supporter in The Gambia, has written a long passionate message of congratulations to fans in The Gambia on the occasion of the London club’s title victory.

Arsenal won the English Premier league on Tuesday with a match to spare, ending 22 years of waiting.

Tambadou, a supporter of Arsenal since 1987, became a member of the Red level, the most senior category of fans of the club in 2006. He has watched the team play at both Highbury and Emirates, followed the team to many European grounds and hardly missed a fixture on TV.

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In his message, laden with songs and poems Tambadou congratulated Gambian fans including President Adana Barrow and recollected the passionate and memorable history of this great club. See pages 10 and 11.