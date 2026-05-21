BARROW SAYS APRC GOV’T ‘FAKED’ PROJECTS TO DECEIVE VOTERS

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Continuing his project launching tour in the rural communities, President Adama Barrow on Tuesday said the former ruling APRC government used to deceive Gambians during election period.

He said unlike that system, his administration’s infrastructure drive is delivering tangible results across the country.

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Speaking at Mali Kunda in Niamina, the president said his style of politics differs from that of the former ruling party.

“Whenever elections are near, they would bring grinders and electricity poles to communities to create the impression that development projects were about to begin, only to abandon them after elections.

The moment they won elections, the grinders would return to State House in Banjul. That is not my way of politics,” Barrow said, lampooning the former APRC regime.

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He gave examples of Jimara where he contested for parliament and lost to APRC in 2007. “They misled my constituents in similar manner, by busying themselves with poles and grinders to influence public opinion. They told my people that if they wanted development, they should vote for the APRC candidate,” Barrow recalled.

But he said such deceptions are a thing of the past now because Gambians are more aware and informed now.

The president also used the meeting to urge residents to reject the opposition, accusing them of relying on “empty promises” rather than meaningful development.

Barrow compared his government’s infrastructure agenda with what he described as the opposition’s distribution of gifts including motorbikes, cooking utensils, chairs and milling machines.

“Can they construct roads, electricity, schools, hospitals, or build bridges? Not everyone can build those things,” he said, while insisting that his administration’s projects benefit all Gambians regardless of political affiliation.

Barrow further defended his government’s development record, saying critics had previously dismissed his pledge to electrify the entire country.

“I don’t do empty promises, I am a man of my word. Allow them to talk while I continue my development. Talking is free of charge,” he told the gathering.

In conclusion, the president said although he is “a businessman and not a politician,” the achievements recorded under his administration surpass those of previous governments.