The price of silence: why Gambians must speak before decisions are made for them

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Democracy does not perish in moments of loud confrontation. More often, it weakens in prolonged silence. The greatest threat to national progress is not always corruption, inefficiency, or poor leadership alone. Sometimes, it is the quiet surrender of citizens who watch, observe, complain in private, yet remain absent when their voices are most needed.

The Gambia stands at a defining moment in its democratic evolution. Since the historic political transition of 2016, our nation has been celebrated as a symbol of democratic resilience in West Africa. Yet democracy is not sustained by elections alone. It is preserved through vigilant public participation, courageous civic engagement, and a citizenry willing to speak before decisions are made for them.

Across the subregion, the evidence is unmistakable. In Senegal, active civic engagement has repeatedly shaped national discourse and influenced major policy decisions. In Ghana, sustained public scrutiny has strengthened institutional accountability. Beyond Africa, nations such as Norway and Canada demonstrate that robust democracies flourish where citizens remain informed, vocal, and uncompromising in demanding transparency.

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Silence creates a vacuum. And in governance, vacuums are quickly filled by unchecked authority.

Too often in The Gambia, public disengagement has allowed critical national conversations to unfold without sufficient citizen input. Policies affecting education, youth employment, health care, economic reform, and constitutional governance frequently generate reaction only after implementation. By then, public outrage becomes a lament rather than a constructive contribution.

A democracy cannot thrive when its people become spectators to their own future.

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Positive authority thrives where citizens challenge, question, and contribute. The most progressive societies are not built by leaders acting alone, but by a dynamic partnership between responsive institutions and active citizens. Leadership must be held accountable, not antagonized. Criticism must be constructive, not destructive. Participation must be consistent, not occasional.

The future of The Gambia will not be determined solely in cabinet rooms, parliamentary chambers, or political rallies. It will be shaped in the courage of ordinary Gambians to engage, to question, and to speak.

For when citizens remain silent, decisions are made for them.

And history has never been kind to nations that surrendered their voice before surrendering their destiny.