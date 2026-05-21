3 security chiefs shortlisted for TFN security leadership award

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By Tabora Bojang

Inspector General of Police Seedy Touray, Immigration Director General Ebrima Mboob and Gambia Fire Services chief Masaneh SK Bah have been nominated for the Fatu Network Security Leadership Award in recognition of their leadership and contribution to national security.

The award will be given to one of them-the winner of the voting- on Saturday May 30, when the 6th edition of the heroes award takes place at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Centre.

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The event awards people whose work and life has impacted the country in various ways in the last year. The awards committee made the following citation on the trio.

IGP Touray

The organisers say the police under IGP Touray’s leadership has continued to strengthen professionalism, community policing, public trust, and national security through institutional reforms, improved crime prevention strategies, enhanced officer training, and stronger community engagement.

DG Mboob

For Director General Ebrima Mboob, the organisers say in the past 12 months, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in strengthening border security, migration management, and institutional professionalism within the Gambia Immigration Department.

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Chief Fire Officer Masaneh Bah

The organisers explained he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in strengthening the Fire & Rescue Service through improved emergency response, fire prevention, disaster preparedness, and public safety awareness.

Reactions

However, IGP Touray’s nomination generated some debates on social media. While several activists expressed reservations about it, others welcomed it as a recognition of his exemplary leadership under an unsteady environment.

Activists Dr Omar Malmo Sambou wrote: “An IGP who masterminded the rearrest and inhumane treatment of persons acquitted and discharged by a court, and oversaw the maltreatment of Gala folks cannot be celebrated as a hero.”

But social and legal commentator Melville Robertson said IGP Touray’s nomination is well deserved arguing that to occupy the office of IGP in a fragile democracy is an enormous burden that requires balancing law enforcement with constitutional freedoms, maintaining public order while respecting dissent, confronting crime while navigating political tensions and making difficult decisions under pressure from both sides. “One of the most remarkable qualities of the IGP has been his accessibility and willingness to engage with ordinary citizens. The invitation of members of the “Gala” community and various groups into his office for direct dialogue demonstrated a rare level of openness and humility not often associated with high-ranking security officials. That alone reveals the kind of leader he is,” Roberts said.