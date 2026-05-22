Pastef MP denounces Macky Sall as ‘first political terrorist in Senegal’

- Advertisement -

Following the vote on the law reforming the National Observatory of Places of Deprivation of Liberty (ONLP), Pastef parliamentarian Guy Marius Sagna reacted strongly to the accusations made against him, stating that they “hardly shake him” but that they should serve as a lesson for posterity and the education of young people.

“I was accused of being a terrorist by my colleague. It doesn’t faze me much, but for our children and young people, it’s important to understand what terrorism really is,” he said. For the parliamentary activist, “a terrorist is someone who uses terror in politics”.

He added: “My accuser is from the Alliance for the Republic, but the number one terrorist in Senegal is Macky Sall. He used terror by killing more than 100 people to prevent Ousmane Sonko from being a candidate. He had Senegalese people arrested and dropped off at night, far from the city, without phones or money. So it is he and his regime who are terrorists.”

- Advertisement -

Guy Marius Sagna cited several victims, including Fulbert Sambou, François Mancabou and Pape Abdoulaye Touré, to illustrate what he considered to be the authoritarian excesses of the power in place.

On the international stage, he explained his position regarding Macky Sall’s candidacy for the UN: “For these reasons and others, I do not support Macky Sall’s candidacy for the UN. I don’t hate him, I don’t despise him, but Senegal cannot present such a man to the world. We choose our ambassadors so as not to bow down to the world.”

Furthermore, the MP reaffirmed his commitment against what he called “political terrorism” and stressed the need for moral and civic responsibility from Senegalese leaders, both nationally and internationally.

- Advertisement -

Seneweb