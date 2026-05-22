Senegal’s gambling market reaches $71M in 4 months

- Advertisement -

Finance Minister Cheikh Diba highlighted 2025 reforms, including double taxation on gambling operators, aimed at supporting revenue mobilisation and regulating the rapidly growing sector. “It is within this framework that the introduction of double taxation of the gambling sector took place in 2025,” Diba stated, adding that these measures aim to balance growth with oversight. He confirmed that CFA40.9 billion (US$71 million) was mobilised in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 71% coverage rate. Sports betting, especially football wagering linked to European leagues, continues to dominate Africa’s gambling landscape. Mobile-first behaviour drives growth by enabling operators to reach customers beyond traditional retail outlets. Several major global brands have expanded across Africa in recent years as regulatory pressure and slower growth impact mature markets in Europe and North America according to Tribuna.

15 gay men on the run

In the homosexual case involving Ndiaga Seck in the city of Linguére, 23 people have already been arrested and remanded in custody. But the case is far from over: law enforcement is still searching for at least 15 people who have been on the run since the first wave of arrests, as well as an unidentified suspect who reportedly managed to escape after being caught “in the act” with one of the accused. According to the same source, these individuals are linked to what investigators describe as “a structured network, active nationwide, which creates ‘connections’ through social media.” Some are reportedly on the “list of 10” mentioned by Ndiaga Seck, while others have been formally identified by people already arrested according to Libération.

Diourbel DJ gets 2 years for sending married woman ‘big dick’ videos

Awe, a disc jockey (DJ) from Diourbel was yesterday found guilty of illegally collecting and disseminating personal data, and sexual harassment, and was sentenced to two years in prison. According to court records, on 15th March DJ Awe repeatedly called and sent the married woman videos in which he displayed his penis, boasting about its big size. The woman reported the matter to her husband and filed a complaint at the police. To catch him, the police asked her to arrange a meeting with him in a football field in the Champs de Courses neighbourhood and upon his arrival, the police handcuffed him.

- Advertisement -

He was arraigned and at the end of the trial, the judge found him guilty, L’Observateur reported.

Woman jailed after lying about nationality in asylum claim

Fatou Gaye has been jailed for 18 months after admitting she falsely claimed to be from Ivory Coast while seeking asylum in the UK. At Luton Crown Court, UK, the 38-year-old admitted two offences of obtaining permission to remain in the country by deception. The court heard Gaye had lived in Glasgow with her young son Arouna Gaye while pursuing refugee claims and legal appeals over several years. Prosecutors said she arrived in the UK from Senegal in 2004 on a visitor visa before later claiming asylum on the basis she was from Côte d’Ivoire.

The deception remained undiscovered for years while she pursued multiple appeals and judicial reviews to avoid deportation. The court heard taxpayers spent more than £100,000 on accommodation, benefits and legal aid connected to her asylum applications and appeals. Her true nationality only emerged when she was deported to Ivory Coast in 2009 and authorities discovered she could not speak local languages or answer basic questions about the country.

- Advertisement -

She was returned to the UK and later charged, Crime News, UK, reported.

Shopkeeper accused of raping, killing girl sent to buy tea

Two suspects have been taken into custody as part of the investigation into the rape and murder of 13-year-old Marie Diouf in the Cité Khady. The teenager was sent to the shop by her uncle to buy tea and disappeared. Her lifeless body was found in an abandoned building the following day. She was sexually assaulted before being brutally murdered with several injuries on her body, and visible traces of semen. The first suspect arrested was the owner of the shop. Evidence suggested that she was raped and then killed inside the shop itself.

The second suspect, is a motorcycle taxi driver, who claimed to have seen the victim enter and then leave the shop. However, phone records revealed several inconsistencies in his account. The two suspects said they are innocent, according to Dakaractu.