Echoes of Fuladu 3: Not all adults are blind

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Mr Owens was not happy.

He did not hide it.

That evening, the usually measured man came home to a house thick with tension. The compound, which often carried the ordinary sounds of spoons against enamel bowls, children bickering over marbles, and Aunty Bae’s sharp corrections from the verandah, felt strangely subdued. Even the boys who usually chased each other under the avocado tree moved quieter, sensing something had shifted.

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Mrs Owens had already cleaned Matou’s wound.

The blood had stopped, but the cheek had swollen.

A thin plaster sat awkwardly over the scratch, cutting across her soft brown skin like a quiet accusation.

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Matou sat in a corner on a low stool, her eyes red and puffy, her hands folded tightly in her lap.

She had cried until exhaustion hollowed her out.

Now she only sat.

Watching.

Listening.

Mr Owens entered the house just before dusk.

His leather sandals slapped against the cement floor.

His briefcase hung from one hand.

Dust lined the hems of his trousers.

He looked tired in the way grown men who carried both authority and responsibility often looked.

But when his eyes landed on Matou—

He stopped.

His whole body stiffened.

“What happened to her face?”

His voice was low.

Too low.

The dangerous kind.

Mrs Owens shifted.

Her unease was immediate.

“Mother and the children had… a misunderstanding.”

His eyes hardened.

“A misunderstanding?”

Matou lowered her gaze.

Aunty Bae, seated proudly on the verandah in her usual wooden chair, adjusted her wrapper as if nothing extraordinary had happened.

“She was being rude,” she said flatly. “Her voice was rising against Jane.”

Mr Owens turned fully toward his mother-in-law.

“And so?”

“She needed correction.”

“Correction?”

His voice rose now.

“What correction peels a child’s face?”

Silence.

The grandchildren stopped moving.

Even Jane looked startled.

She had never heard her father raise his voice at Aunty Bae.

Neither had Mrs Owens.

Mr Owens stepped closer.

“What right did you have to interfere in children arguing?”

Aunty Bae frowned.

“I am elder in this house.”

“You are elder, yes. But not cruel.”

That word landed hard.

Cruel.

Aunty Bae’s back straightened.

“I raised children before you even became a man.”

“And did you raise them by drawing blood?”

Her lips parted.

Then shut.

Mr Owens rarely spoke in anger.

He was not a loud man.

That made this worse.

His restraint breaking felt heavier than shouting.

He gestured sharply toward Matou.

“That child is under this roof. Foster child or not, she is still a child. A human being. What has she done to you that you look at her as if she is a burden sent to punish you?”

The compound fell still.

Matou’s breathing hitched.

She had never heard anyone defend her.

Not like this.

Not aloud.

Not against Aunty Bae.

Mrs Owens swallowed hard.

The anger in her husband troubled her.

Not because it was unjustified—

But because it revealed something she had quietly ignored.

How much had been happening in this house while she carried on as headmistress, wife, mother, teacher?

How much had Matou endured in silence?

Aunty Bae clicked her tongue.

“You all have become soft. She is too full of herself. Foster children should know how to remain humble.”

Mr Owens’ jaw clenched.

That sentence—

That single sentence—

Lit something in him.

“Enough.”

He had never said that to her.

Never.

Even Aunty Bae blinked.

He inhaled slowly.

Then said with painful clarity:

“Do not ever make her feel smaller because she was given into foster care. Poverty is not shame. A child is not shame. If she is under my roof, she will be treated with dignity.”

The word dignity hung like scripture.

Matou felt tears sting again.

Mrs Owens looked at her husband differently.

Troubled.

Ashamed.

And perhaps—

Awakened.

That night, Aunty Bae said very little.

Which was punishment enough for herself.

…

The next morning, Matou went to school with a plaster on her cheek.

Her face still burned.

The skin underneath felt tight and raw.

Each movement pulled.

Each blink reminded her.

But the heaviness that had followed her through the night lifted the moment she entered the school compound.

Yassin was back.

Alive.

Unexpelled.

Unbroken.

Matou nearly ran.

“Haddy!”

Haddy Gadjo turned first.

Then Yassin.

Both gasped.

“Matou!”

The girls rushed toward one another.

School children swirled around them in uniforms, dust, chatter and morning noise.

But for a moment—

It was only the three of them.

Haddy pointed first.

“What happened to your face?”

Before Matou could answer, she blurted:

“Yassin, they didn’t suspend you!”

Yassin laughed weakly.

“Me? Expelled? Mrs Owens only sent me home for just that day.”

Matou nearly sagged in relief.

She had worried all night.

The three girls moved toward the side of the classroom before assembly.

They crouched close.

Voices low.

Urgent.

Haddy leaned forward.

“Tell us everything.”

Yassin exhaled.

Then began.

“When Mr Samusa dragged me to the office, I thought I had finished.”

Haddy widened her eyes.

“You slapped him.”

“I know.”

Matou winced.

Yassin shook her head.

“He struck me first with the chalk duster.”

Her tone hardened.

“I was already ashamed.”

Then she explained.

The dead neighbor’s child.

Her widowed mother helping the grieving family.

Taking younger siblings first to school in Latrikunda.

The rush.

The lateness.

The humiliation.

The slap.

The office.

Mrs Owens asking both sides.

Mr Jaw speaking softly.

Mr Samusa’s shame.

Being sent home only for a day.

Haddy clutched her chest.

“Allah…”

Matou whispered, “You were lucky.”

Yassin snorted.

“No. I was foolish too.”

Then she looked directly at them.

“I should not have slapped him.”

Her voice carried honesty.

“I was angry. But anger is fast. Shame is longer.”

The girls fell quiet.

Then Haddy’s eyes narrowed.

She pointed again at Matou’s cheek.

“Now you.”

Matou hesitated.

Then told them.

Jane.

The teasing.

Defending Yassin.

Walking home.

Aunty Bae.

The nails.

The blood.

The words.

The silence.

The house.

Mr Owens’ anger.

Everything.

When she finished—

Haddy stood abruptly.

“What?”

Her outrage exploded.

“She scratched you? Like animal?”

Yassin’s face darkened.

“Old woman or not, what kind of wickedness is that?”

Matou quickly looked around.

“Keep your voice down.”

But hurt had already risen in her friends.

Haddy’s usually clumsy softness vanished.

“She always hated you.”

Yassin nodded.

“Because she knows you endure.”

That struck Matou.

Perhaps true.

Perhaps not.

But it felt real.

She touched the plaster unconsciously.

“It still hurts.”

Haddy softened instantly.

“Let me see.”

Matou tilted her face.

The girls examined it.

Carefully.

Like sisters.

Yassin whispered:

“She marked you.”

Not just skin.

Something deeper.

Haddy’s anger simmered.

“If she touched me—”

Yassin interrupted:

“You would cry before fighting.”

Haddy shoved her.

Yassin laughed.

Then Matou laughed.

Unexpectedly.

Truly.

The first laugh since the wound.

Their laughter came awkward and cracked.

But alive.

For a few moments—

Pain loosened.

Friendship held.

Then Haddy asked quietly:

“Does Mrs Owens know?”

“Yes.”

“And?”

“She cleaned it.”

“And Mr Owens?”

Matou hesitated.

Then said softly:

“He defended me.”

The girls exchanged looks.

That mattered.

Yassin nodded slowly.

“Then not all adults are blind.”

That line stayed with Matou.

Not all adults are blind.

Assembly bell rang.

Pupils shuffled.

Dust rose.

Teachers barked instructions.

The day resumed.

But whispers traveled fast.

Soon some girls noticed the plaster.

Boys stared.

Questions began.

“What happened?”

“Who hit her?”

“Fight?”

“Did she fall?”

Haddy and Yassin stood unusually protective.

“Mind your business.”

“Go away.”

“Nothing for you.”

That alone made Matou feel seen.

She was no longer carrying pain alone.

At break time, the three sat beneath a mango tree.

Sharing groundnuts.

Watching pupils run.

Yassin leaned back.

“You know something?”

“What?”

She smiled faintly.

“We all survived yesterday.”

Matou looked at her scarred reflection faintly visible in her steel lunch cover.

Then at her friends.

Then at the open schoolyard.

At chalk dust.

At noise.

At life.

And for the first time since Aunty Bae’s nails tore her skin—

She believed survival could sometimes begin with simply being believed.