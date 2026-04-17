Echoes of Fuladu 3: Close to grace

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When they reached the headmistress’s office, Mrs Owens had only just settled behind her desk.

She had been making her morning rounds through the higher classes, her school register tucked under one arm, correcting a posture here, a chalkboard there, reminding one teacher to keep his voice down and another to mind the handwriting on the board. She had the air of a woman who believed order was a form of love, even if the children under her care did not always experience it that way.

The office still held the freshness of morning. The louvers were half open, letting in a mild breeze from the schoolyard. On her desk lay neat piles of exercise books, a chipped mug with cold tea, a ruler, a Bible, and a brass bell used to summon children and teachers alike. The room smelled faintly of chalk, paper, and floor polish.

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Mr Samusa entered first, still gripping Yassin’s arm firmly enough to announce to everyone present that discipline had escorted her there. His face was dark with anger, though he had gathered enough of himself to suppress its wildest edge. He no longer looked like a man about to retaliate physically. Instead, he looked like a man who had been deeply insulted and had not yet decided where to place the humiliation.

Yassin stumbled slightly as he pulled her inside. Chalk dust still clung to her face and shoulders, making her look almost ghostly. Her chest rose and fell too quickly. Whether from the slap she had delivered, the shock of what followed, or the shame of standing before authority, it was hard to tell.

Mrs Owens looked up slowly. “What is this?” she asked. Her voice was not loud, but it carried command.

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Before Mr Samusa could begin, the door behind him shifted and Mr Jaw, the assistant headteacher, entered from his adjacent office. He was not invited. He never really needed to be when trouble was involved. He was a man drawn by disturbance the way some people are drawn by music. Thin-framed, soft-footed, with a voice so mild it often startled listeners by how little of his body it seemed to come from, Mr Jaw stepped in and closed the door behind him gently.

His eyes fell first on Yassin’s face. The white chalk had settled on her skin unevenly — across her forehead, cheek, and nose — making the humiliation of the classroom scene impossible to hide. He frowned. “What happened?” he asked quietly, his voice so small and light it could be mistaken for a child’s.

Mr Samusa answered before Yassin could open her mouth. “This girl,” he said, every word clipped with restraint, “came into my class late. When I asked her why, she refused to answer properly. I corrected her. Then in front of the whole class, she slapped me.” The words landed in the room heavily. Mrs Owens straightened. “She slapped you?”

“Yes, Madam Headmistress.” Mr Jaw turned his gaze to Yassin.

“Did you slap your teacher?” he asked.

Yassin’s throat moved.

“Yes, sir,” she said softly.

Mr Samusa made a small sound of vindication, but Mr Jaw lifted a hand almost absentmindedly, as if to quiet the emotion more than the man.

“And before that?” he asked. “What happened before that?”

Yassin lowered her eyes.

Mr Samusa answered again, more defensively this time. “She came late, like I said. I asked why.”

Mrs Owens’ eyes sharpened. “And?”

Mr Samusa hesitated.

The hesitation was enough.

Mr Jaw stepped closer to Yassin. “Child,” he said gently, “tell the story from the beginning.”

For the first time since entering the office, Yassin lifted her head fully. The anger had gone out of her face now, leaving behind embarrassment and something more painful — hurt.

She swallowed.

“Our neighbour’s child died this morning,” she said, her voice trembling but clear. “My mother had to go there. She asked me to take my younger brothers and sisters to the school in Latrikunda first before coming here. That is why I was late.”

Mrs Owens’ face changed at once.

The office fell silent.

Yassin continued, encouraged now by the fact that someone was finally listening.

“I tried to come fast, Madam. I did not want to be late. I came straight from there. Before I could explain, sir threw the duster at me.”

Her voice faltered on the last words.

Mr Samusa shifted uncomfortably.

Mrs Owens turned to him slowly.

“You threw a duster at her?”

He cleared his throat. “Madam, she was late and…”

“That is not what I asked.”

He lowered his eyes briefly. “Yes, Madam.”

Mr Jaw sighed very softly.

Mrs Owens folded her hands on the desk.

“Mr Samusa,” she said, and though her voice remained measured, disappointment had entered it fully now, “when did we begin using humiliation as the first language of discipline?”

He opened his mouth, then closed it.

“It happened quickly, Madam,” he said at last. “The class was in session. She entered late. I reacted.”

Mrs Owens did not speak immediately. She looked instead at Yassin’s face again — the chalk, the reddened eyes, the rigid posture of a child forcing herself not to cry.

Then she said, “Yassin, go outside and wait.”

Yassin looked startled, then fearful, but she obeyed. She moved toward the door with stiff shoulders and stepped into the corridor.

The moment the door closed behind her, Mr Samusa exhaled sharply.

“Madam, whatever the reason, she cannot strike a teacher and remain unpunished. If we let this go, the children will think authority means nothing.”

Mr Jaw spoke before Mrs Owens could respond.

“No one said it means nothing.”

His tone remained soft, but his words held.

“She had no right to slap him,” he said, acknowledging the obvious. “But she was publicly embarrassed. She acted out of character.”

Mr Samusa turned toward him, incredulous. “Out of character? She assaulted a teacher!”

Mr Jaw nodded. “Yes. Which tells us something. Children do not cross such lines for nothing.”

Mr Samusa’s face flushed. “So now I am the one on trial?”

Mrs Owens finally spoke.

“No. But your conduct is under scrutiny.”

The room settled again under the weight of her authority.

“We are not discussing whether she did wrong,” Mrs Owens said. “She did. A pupil cannot slap a teacher. That is not in question. But we must also ask what brought us to that point.”

She looked directly at Mr Samusa.

“A child came to class late with a genuine reason. Before hearing her, you threw a chalk duster at her in front of her classmates. You injured her dignity. The whole class laughed. What did you expect to happen to a humiliated child with blood still running hot in her veins?”

Mr Samusa swallowed.

The shame he felt was now unmistakable.

It rose slowly through him, not only because he knew she was right, but because he knew Mr Jaw knew it, and because Yassin was still just outside the door, and because children had seen. It is one thing for a teacher to discipline. Another thing entirely to lose moral footing before your peers.

Still, he clung to the remains of principle.

“Madam,” he said, more quietly now, “if nothing is done, I will lose face before the pupils.”

Mrs Owens leaned back.

“Face?” she repeated.

He did not answer.

Mr Jaw gave a small sigh. “And what of the child’s face? Was it less valuable because she is young?”

That landed sharply.

For a moment, no one spoke.

Outside in the corridor, a pair of children ran past, slowed when they noticed Yassin standing by the office, then hurried on. The school, as always, kept moving around private crises.

Mrs Owens rubbed the bridge of her nose. She had seen enough schools, enough teachers, enough children to know that these moments shaped more than a single day. They shaped a child’s sense of justice. A teacher’s sense of power. A school’s moral centre.

She thought of Yassin’s home life — the father gone, the mother burdened, the child made elder before her time. She thought too of the classroom, full of children watching for cues about what the world allowed.

In another school, perhaps, punishment would have been easy. A cane. A suspension. A public example.

But Mrs Owens was not interested in easy.

She rang the small brass bell on her desk.

The peon appeared almost at once.

“Call the girl back in,” she said.

Yassin entered again, more cautiously this time. She stood in the same place as before, hands clasped tightly, eyes lowered.

Mrs Owens looked at her for a long time.

“You did wrong,” she said plainly. “No pupil has the right to slap a teacher. Do you understand?”

“Yes, Madam.”

“Do you regret it?”

Yassin hesitated.

The honesty of her answer seemed to wrestle inside her before it came out.

“I regret that it happened,” she said. “But I was ashamed.”

Mrs Owens nodded once. It was not a perfect apology, but it was truthful.

Mr Samusa shifted, perhaps expecting more.

Instead, Mrs Owens continued, “And you, Mr Samusa — you will remember from today that every child deserves to be heard before being punished. No matter how small. No matter how young. You are not to play with the dignity of my pupils. Ever!”

The word my hung in the room unmistakably.

Mr Samusa bowed his head. “Yes, Madam.”

He did not defend himself again.

Mrs Owens turned back to Yassin.

“You will not return to class today,” she said. “You will go home. This is not because I believe you alone are at fault, but because a line was crossed and the school must not appear careless about discipline. Let the children see that actions have consequences.”

Yassin’s shoulders tensed.

“Tomorrow,” Mrs Owens added, “you will return. But before you do, you will greet your teacher properly. And Mr Samusa will receive that greeting properly. Do you both understand?”

There was a pause.

Then: “Yes, Madam,” Yassin said.

“Yes, Madam,” Mr Samusa echoed.

Mr Jaw’s expression softened almost imperceptibly.

The matter was decided.

Mrs Owens dismissed them with a wave of her hand.

As Yassin left the office, she did not look at Mr Samusa. She walked carefully, as though the weight of the morning had settled on her limbs. But there was no devastation in her step. Only weariness.

In the corridor, Matou and Haddy — who had drifted close enough to see without being seen — caught a glimpse of her face before she was ushered toward the gate.

Matou felt the ache of it deeply.

Not only because Yassin had been punished. Not only because shame had nearly ruined her. But because she understood something now that perhaps she had only sensed before: A child can be pushed to the edge not by one single act, but by everything that came before it.

The slap had happened in one second. The hurt behind it had been gathering far longer. And as Yassin walked away from school for the rest of that day, dismissed but not destroyed, Matou stood very still with Haddy beside her, holding in her chest a strange mixture of fear, sorrow, and admiration.

For once, an adult had listened. For once, a child had been heard before being completely broken. And that, even in a schoolyard thick with chalk dust and discipline, felt like something close to grace.

To be continued…