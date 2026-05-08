Bainunka heritage at risk: A call to protect The Gambia’s first people

- Advertisement -

By Tombong Saidy

There comes a time in the life of every nation when it must pause, reflect, and decide what truly matters. For The Gambia, that moment is now. Quietly and steadily, we are witnessing the erosion of one of the oldest pillars of our national identity—the Bainunka people.

Widely regarded as among the earliest settlers of The Gambia and the wider Senegambia region, the Bainunkas are not just another ethnic group in our diverse society. They are, in many respects, the original custodians of our land, a living connection to the earliest chapters of our history. Yet today, their existence as a distinct people is under serious threat.

- Advertisement -

Across communities, the Bainunka language is disappearing at an alarming rate. Younger generations, driven by social and economic realities, are increasingly adopting dominant languages such as Mandinka and Wolof. While this shift may appear natural in a modernising society, it carries a hidden cost—the gradual extinction of a language that embodies centuries of history, knowledge, and identity.

Equally troubling is the decline of Bainunka cultural practices. Traditional ceremonies, initiation rites, and oral storytelling—once the backbone of community life—are fading into memory. These are not mere customs; they are the threads that hold together a people’s identity, worldview, and continuity.

If we allow this trend to continue unchecked, we risk losing more than just a culture — we risk losing a foundational part of who we are as Gambians.

- Advertisement -

This is why I strongly call on the government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCCA), to take immediate and decisive action. We need a national preservation programme dedicated to the Bainunka people — one that is practical, inclusive, and sustainable.

Such a programme should prioritise the documentation and revitalisation of the Bainunka language, the preservation of oral histories, and the promotion of cultural festivals and heritage sites. It must also ensure that Bainunka history is integrated into our national education system, so that future generations grow up understanding and appreciating the full story of their country.

But national efforts alone may not be enough.

The Gambia should actively engage Unesco to support this cause. As a global leader in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, Unesco can provide the technical expertise, international visibility, and resources needed to protect and promote Bainunka culture on a broader scale. The recognition of Bainunka heritage as part of the world’s cultural legacy would not only preserve it but also elevate its importance both nationally and internationally.

The reality we must confront is simple: the Bainunkas are an endangered people. And when an ethnic group disappears, it does not vanish in isolation — it takes with it a unique language, a worldview, a history, and a piece of humanity itself.

The Gambia has long prided itself on being a land of peace, tolerance, and cultural diversity. But diversity must be protected, not merely celebrated in words. It requires deliberate action, investment, and commitment.

We cannot afford to be the generation that stood by while one of our oldest communities faded into extinction. Instead, let us be the generation that rose to the occasion, that recognised the urgency of the moment, and that took bold steps to preserve our heritage.

The Bainunka story is not just their story—it is our story. And its survival depends on what we choose to do today. The time to act is now.

Tombong Saidy a Bainunka, is an economist, former diplomat and public administrator.