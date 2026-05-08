The imperative of credibility in The Gambia’s voter register: a national duty ahead of December 5

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By Mohammed Jallow

The destiny of a nation is not merely determined by the eloquence of its leaders, nor by the promises that saturate political platforms, but by the integrity of the process through which leadership is conferred. As The Gambia approaches the presidential election slated for December fifth, the question that must occupy the conscience of every citizen, institution, and stakeholder is not simply who shall lead, but whether the very foundation upon which that leadership rests is beyond reproach. At the heart of this foundation lies the voter register, the sacred ledger of democratic participation, whose credibility must be guarded with vigilance, sincerity, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

A credible voter register is not an administrative convenience. It is a constitutional necessity. The jurisprudence surrounding electoral integrity, both within our jurisdiction and across comparable democracies, affirms that the right to vote is inseparable from the assurance that each vote is valid, equal, and protected from manipulation. In the landmark reasoning often echoed in electoral disputes, courts have maintained that an election is not merely an event, but a process, and any substantial irregularity in that process, particularly in the compilation of the voter register, has the capacity to vitiate the legitimacy of the outcome.

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The Constitution of The Gambia enshrines the sovereignty of the people and guarantees the right of every eligible citizen to participate in the governance of their country through periodic and genuine elections. This principle is further reinforced by statutory instruments governing electoral conduct, which place an explicit obligation on the Independent Electoral Commission to ensure that the voter register is accurate, transparent, and inclusive. However, laws and regulations, no matter how well crafted, derive their potency from the sincerity of their implementation and the vigilance of those they are meant to serve.

Recent developments in the voter registration process have elicited a spectrum of reactions across the political landscape. The supplementary registration exercise, intended to capture newly eligible voters and correct anomalies, has been met with both commendation and concern. Some stakeholders have praised the efforts of the electoral authorities in expanding access, while others, including representatives of major political parties, have raised alarms regarding procedural inconsistencies, allegations of irregular documentation, and the potential for duplications.

The voices of political leaders such as President Adama Barrow of the National People Party, Ousainu Darboe of the United Democratic Party, Mamma Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress, and Essa Faal of the APP Sobeyaa movement have all, in varying degrees, underscored the importance of a transparent and credible voter register. Their positions, though shaped by differing political interests, converge on a singular truth: that no electoral victory, however decisive, can command respect if it is perceived to have been secured through a flawed register.

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The lessons of recent history remain instructive. The transition of 2016, which marked a defining moment in The Gambia’s democratic evolution, was predicated on the collective will of the people, expressed through a process that, despite its imperfections, was widely regarded as credible. That moment reaffirmed the principle that the legitimacy of governance flows directly from the authenticity of the electoral process. To compromise the voter register today would be to undermine the very progress that has been painstakingly achieved.

In examining the legal dimensions of this issue, one cannot ignore the persuasive authority of electoral jurisprudence from across the African continent. In several notable cases, courts have annulled election results where the integrity of the voter register was called into question. The principle that emerges from these decisions is clear: the burden of proof does not rest solely on those who challenge the register, but equally on those who compile and administer it to demonstrate its credibility. Transparency is not optional; it is a legal and moral imperative.

Furthermore, the doctrine of substantial compliance, often invoked in electoral disputes, does not provide a shield for negligence or deliberate malpractice. It merely acknowledges that minor irregularities, which do not affect the overall outcome, may not invalidate an election. However, where the voter register itself is compromised, where ineligible persons are included or eligible citizens are excluded, the irregularity ceases to be minor and assumes a fundamental character that strikes at the core of democratic legitimacy.

It is within this context that the role of the Independent Electoral Commission becomes paramount. The commission must not only act with impartiality, but must also be seen to act with impartiality. Public confidence is not secured through assurances alone, but through demonstrable actions that reflect transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law. The publication of the voter register, the facilitation of independent audits, and the prompt resolution of disputes are essential measures that must be undertaken with urgency and sincerity.

Civil society organisations, the media, and the general public also bear a significant responsibility. Democracy is not a spectator sport. It demands active participation and vigilance. Citizens must take it upon themselves to verify their registration status, report irregularities, and resist any attempt to undermine the integrity of the process. The media must continue to provide balanced and factual reporting, free from sensationalism, while civil society must intensify its advocacy for transparency and accountability.

Equally important is the conduct of political parties and their supporters. The temptation to exploit weaknesses in the system for short-term gain must be resisted. Such actions, while potentially advantageous in the immediate context, carry long term consequences that erode public trust and destabilise the political environment. True leadership is demonstrated not by the ability to manipulate the system, but by the willingness to uphold its integrity, even at the expense of personal or partisan interests.

The international community, which has historically played a supportive role in The Gambia’s democratic processes, will undoubtedly be observing developments with keen interest. Their engagement, however, should not be misconstrued as a substitute for domestic responsibility. The credibility of the voter register is ultimately a matter for Gambians to determine and defend. External validation, while beneficial, cannot compensate for internal deficiencies.

As December fifth approaches, the stakes could not be higher. This election is not merely a contest between political parties or personalities. It is a test of the resilience of our democratic institutions and the maturity of our political culture. A credible voter register will not guarantee a peaceful election, but its absence will almost certainly guarantee disputes, disillusionment, and potential instability.

It is therefore incumbent upon all stakeholders to rise above narrow interests and embrace a collective commitment to electoral integrity. The Independent Electoral Commission must intensify its efforts to ensure the accuracy and transparency of the voter register. Political parties must engage constructively, raising legitimate concerns through appropriate channels while refraining from inflammatory rhetoric. Citizens must remain vigilant and proactive, recognising that their participation is both a right and a responsibility.

In the final analysis, the credibility of the voter register is not an abstract concept. It is the embodiment of the principle that every citizen counts, that every voice matters, and that the will of the people shall prevail. To safeguard this principle is to safeguard the future of The Gambia.

History will not judge us by the outcome of the election alone, but by the integrity of the process that produced it. Let us therefore commit, with clarity of purpose and firmness of resolve, to ensuring that the voter register upon which this election is conducted is credible, transparent, and worthy of the trust that the Gambian people have placed in it.

For in the preservation of that trust lies the true strength of our democracy, and the enduring promise of a nation governed not by the whims of power, but by the collective will of its people.