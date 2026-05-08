Gambian embassy alarmed at high rate of visa overstays in US

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The Gambian embassy in Washington has expressed its concern over the high rate of visa overstays by Gambian students and visitors in the United States on temporary visas.

A press statement issued by the embassy yesterday noted: “Recent data indicates that the overstay rate for Gambian students has reached 38 per cent, while those on B1/B2 visitor visas stand at 13 per cent.

“It should be noted that overstaying a visa is a violation of the United States immigration laws and carries significant consequences. Individuals who remain in the country beyond their authorised period risk facing penalties such as visa cancellation, ineligibility for future visas, possible deportation, and long-term travel restrictions. Beyond individual consequences, high overstay rates negatively impact the reputation of The Gambia and can lead to stricter visa condition for all Gambian nationals, as it is the case for now.

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“It should be emphasized that this situation has far-reaching implications for current and prospective Gambian students and visitors. Elevated overstay rates may result in increased scrutiny during visa applications, higher denial rates, and reduced opportunities for genuine travellers and scholars seeking to study or visit the United States.

In light of the above, the embassy strongly urges all Gambians in the United States to: strictly adhere to the terms and duration of their visas; ensure timely departure from the United States before the expiration of their authorised stay; seek proper legal guidance or contact relevant US immigration authorities should they require extension or adjustments of status; check their i94 online to know the expected date of their departure from the United States; and conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the dignity and integrity of The Gambia.”