Alkalo claims he was asked to retire over son’s opposition ties

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By Arret Jatta

The alkalo of Nyangen village in Central River Region has alleged that he was pressured to retire from his position because of his son’s political affiliation with an opposition movement.

Speaking in an interview, Alkalo Babucarr Nyang claimed he was summoned to the governor’s office in Janjangbureh by Chief Pierre Bah and ordered to surrender his official stamp because he had handed over his official stamp to his son who was an opposition supporter

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He said he told them he was not responsible for the political activities of his son and clarified that he personally supports President Adama Barrow and had publicly praised him during a previous meeting with local leaders.

The alkalo alleged that the chief instructed one Alhaji Bakary to ask him to write a letter stating that he had voluntarily retired and would receive a monthly pension.

“I told them I have never heard of an alkalo retiring and collecting pension,” the embattled alkalo stated.