Echoes of Fuladu 3: ‘Bukki!’

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The school bell rang at exactly 8:30.

It was not a gentle sound. It cut through the morning air with a sharp, metallic certainty that left no room for delay. Its echo bounced off the classroom walls and scattered across the dusty compound like a command.

Instantly, the schoolyard shifted.

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Pupils who had been lingering beneath trees, sharing last-minute jokes or finishing pieces of bread from their pockets, sprang into motion. The movement was almost rehearsed — a rhythm learned over time. Those closest to their classrooms gathered their things calmly and walked in, unhurried, as though time still belonged to them. Those further away — especially the ones near the gate — broke into short, urgent runs, sandals slapping against the ground, books clutched tightly under their arms.

Matou stood near the middle of the yard, brushing dust from her skirt.

She and Haddy fell into step together without speaking, moving toward their classroom. They were not in a hurry. Their class was close enough that walking sufficed, and besides, there was something comforting about those few extra seconds before lessons began — a moment of stillness before the structure of the day took over.

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“Yassin is late today,” Matou murmured, glancing over her shoulder.

Her eyes searched instinctively, scanning the yard for the familiar figure — Yassin’s quick stride, her confident presence. But she was nowhere in sight.

Haddy frowned slightly, adjusting the strap of her worn school bag.

“That is strange,” she said aloud. “She always comes early.”

They entered the classroom.

The room smelled faintly of chalk and dust, with rows of wooden desks arranged in neat lines. The morning light filtered through the open windows, casting long stripes across the floor.

Matou made her way to the front row.

As one of the shortest in the class, she sat near the teacher’s desk, where she could see the board clearly. Beside her sat Amadou Jallow — equally small, equally quiet. They had been placed together not by choice, but by necessity. Still, over time, a quiet companionship had formed between them.

She settled into her seat, placing her exercise book carefully on the desk.

Haddy took her place a row behind.

“I wonder what happened,” Haddy repeated, her voice softer now.

Matou nodded faintly, but her thoughts lingered uneasily.

Yassin was never late.

Never.

The class began to settle. The low hum of voices gradually faded as Mr Samusa entered the room, his presence bringing an immediate shift in atmosphere.

Mr Samusa was not a man known for patience.

He was tall, broad-shouldered, with a face that seemed permanently set in sternness. His movements were deliberate, his voice commanding. When he spoke, pupils listened — not out of admiration, but out of caution.

He placed his books on the desk and picked up the register.

“Silence!” he said.

The room fell quiet.

He began the roll call.

One by one, names were called. Voices responded — “Present, sir.” “Here, sir.” The rhythm was steady, predictable.

When he reached Yassin’s name —

Silence.

He paused briefly, then marked something in the register and continued.

The lesson began.

Mathematics.

Numbers filled the board as Mr Samusa explained the day’s topic, his chalk moving quickly, leaving trails of white dust in its wake. Matou followed closely, her eyes fixed on the equations. She understood most of it — enough to keep up, enough to feel the quiet satisfaction that came with learning.

But part of her attention remained elsewhere.

On the empty seat where Yassin should have been.

Time passed.

The lesson was nearing its end when the classroom door creaked open.

All heads turned.

Yassin stood at the doorway.

She looked different.

Her usual confidence was gone, replaced by something unsettled. Her hair was slightly dishevelled, her breathing uneven, her eyes carrying a mix of embarrassment and urgency.

“I am sorry, sir,” she began, stepping inside.

But she did not get far.

Mr Samusa turned sharply.

“Why are you late?” he demanded, his voice rising immediately.

Yassin hesitated, her mouth opening slightly as if to explain.

Before she could speak —

The duster flew.

It struck her shoulder with a dull thud, releasing a cloud of white chalk dust that burst into the air around her.

The class gasped.

The sound rippled through the room like a wave.

For a moment, everything froze.

Then —

“Bukki!” Samba Bah whispered loudly from the back, his voice breaking the tension.

The word hung in the air for a split second before the class erupted into laughter.

It came suddenly, uncontrollably — the kind of laughter that spills out not from humour, but from shock. Some pupils covered their mouths. Others leaned into their desks, shaking.

Matou did not laugh.

She sat still, her heart pounding.

Yassin stood in the centre of it all — chalk dust clinging to her uniform, her face flushed, her pride wounded in front of everyone.

Something shifted in her eyes.

Whether it was embarrassment, anger, or something deeper — something that had been building long before that moment — no one could tell.

But suddenly —

She moved.

Her hand came up swiftly.

And she slapped the teacher.

The sound cracked through the room.

Sharp.

Unmistakable.

Time stopped.

Mr Samusa staggered backward, his face frozen in disbelief.

The laughter vanished instantly.

The classroom fell into a silence so complete it felt heavy.

Some pupils rose halfway from their seats, unsure whether to stay or flee.

Matou’s breath caught in her throat.

She had never seen anything like this.

Never imagined it.

A pupil striking a teacher.

It felt impossible.

Mr Samusa recovered quickly.

His expression hardened, anger replacing shock. He stepped forward and grabbed both of Yassin’s wrists tightly, his grip firm, almost violent.

For a moment, it seemed as though he would strike her back.

The tension in the room tightened.

Then —

Something in him paused.

Perhaps it was the presence of witnesses. Perhaps it was the realisation of the consequences. Perhaps it was the thin thread of restraint that separates authority from chaos.

He released one of her hands.

Without another word, he turned and began walking toward the door, dragging Yassin along with him.

The class exhaled collectively.

As they disappeared into the corridor, the room erupted into noise.

Voices overlapped.

“Did you see that?”

“She slapped him!”

“What will happen now?”

“She is finished!”

Some pupils rose from their seats, curiosity pulling them toward the door.

They wanted to see.

To know.

To witness what would happen next.

Matou remained seated.

Her body felt rooted to the spot.

Haddy stood halfway, then glanced back at her.

“Come,” she whispered urgently.

But before anyone could move further —

Mr Samusa’s voice thundered from the corridor.

“Get back to the class and go to your seats!”

The command echoed through the building.

Instantly, the pupils scrambled back.

Chairs scraped loudly against the floor. Feet shuffled. Voices dropped into hurried whispers as everyone rushed to reclaim their places.

Matou and Haddy sat quietly, their hearts still racing.

No one spoke openly now.

The excitement had turned into something else.

Fear.

The classroom, once lively, now felt tense and uncertain.

Outside, faint voices could still be heard — adults speaking, footsteps moving quickly.

Matou stared at the door.

Her thoughts were tangled.

She thought of Yassin — her friend who laughed easily, who always had an answer for everything, who stood tall even when others mocked her.

And now —

She had done something that could not be undone.

Matou’s fingers tightened around the edge of her desk.

She had never felt such a deep, aching sadness for someone as she did in that moment for Yassin.

Yassin, whose laughter came easily but never cheaply. Yassin, whose sharp tongue hid wounds that ran deeper than most could see. Her father was Ghanaian — a fact that followed her everywhere, marking her as different in a place that was supposed to be her own. She had grown up carrying that quiet burden, a stranger in the very land she called home. Even within her extended family, belonging had never come easily.

And then the divorce.

It had been recent. Too recent. The kind of separation that left cracks in places no one could reach. Matou had seen it — in the way Yassin sometimes went quiet without warning, in the way her jokes came faster, sharper, as if outrunning something.

All of it sat behind her eyes now.

And today —

Today, something had broken.

As Mr Samusa dragged her out of the classroom, her feet resisting just slightly against the floor, the weight of what had happened settled heavily over the room. The chalk dust still lingered faintly in the air, as if refusing to disappear, as if marking the moment.

Matou’s chest tightened.

She imagined where they were going.

The headteacher’s office.

A place that did not forgive easily.

Her thoughts raced ahead of her — to consequences too big for their small classroom. Expulsion. Shame. Doors closing before they had even been opened. And for Yassin, who already carried so much… the thought felt unbearable.

The world Matou understood — the rules she had quietly obeyed, the lines she had carefully stayed within — had shifted in an instant.

And for the first time, she wondered —

What happens when someone can no longer hold everything inside?

When the weight becomes too much?

When silence breaks?

The question sat heavy in her chest as the sound of footsteps faded down the corridor, carrying Yassin toward the headteacher’s office.

And in that silence, Matou felt something she could not yet name.

Not fear.

Not confusion.

But the quiet, unsettling understanding that sometimes, even the strongest among us could reach a breaking point.

To be continued…