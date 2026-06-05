Echoes of Fuladu 3: Not all adults are blind

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Borogie came as if pulled by instinct.

No message had been sent from Bakau. No child had been dispatched to Farato. No one had written or whispered the news of Matou’s scar into her mother’s ear. Yet a few days after Aunty Bae’s nails had torn into the child’s cheek, Borogie woke before dawn with a restlessness in her chest she could not explain.

She had been that way since Matou was a baby. A mother’s body, she believed, had its own ears. It heard what distance tried to hide. It trembled when a child cried far away. It tightened when something was wrong, even if no one said a word.

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That morning, as she sat by the fire in Farato, stirring the pot and watching the first pale line of dawn open above the trees, she said quietly to Yerro, “I want to go and see Matou.”

Yerro looked up from where he was tying his sandals. “Today?”

“Yes.”

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He studied her face. Borogie was not a woman who moved without purpose. Even when she said little, her silences had direction.

“Go then,” he said after a while. “Take something with you. You cannot enter people’s house empty-handed.”

“I know,” she said.

Had things been different, Nata would have gone with her. Since Baa Bocar’s intervention, Nata had remained at her parents’ home in Farato, her body recovering from the loss of her third child, her spirit bruised but steadier now that she was under her mother’s roof. She would have accompanied Borogie gladly, for she too had missed Matou. But that day was Borogie’s turn to cook. She would cook in her stead. In that household, even sorrow did not excuse the rhythms of duty for long. Fire had to be lit. Millet had to be washed. People had to eat. Men had to return from the farms to something warm.

“I will go another time,” Nata told her mother, though disappointment dimmed her eyes. “Greet her for me.”

Borogie nodded, but something in Nata’s voice stayed with her. All her daughters were scattered in different kinds of pain. Nata under the weight of marriage and loss. Matou under the roof of strangers. Khadjel left behind in Jeshwang. A mother could divide food, cloth, even labor. But how could she divide her heart fairly among children who all needed her at once?

Khadjel had remained in Jeshwang on the quiet insistence of Ousman Bah, Yerro’s uncle. The old man, for all his own mistakes and longings, believed fiercely in education. It was perhaps the greatest ache of his life that he had not gone to schooled. He often said, “If I had held a pen the way I held a broom, no one would have pushed me around like a stray goat.”

He had known the humiliation of manual labor. He had known what it meant for others to speak over him because his knowledge lived in his hands and not on paper. He had survived, yes, but survival was not the same as dignity. Education, to him, was a door he had arrived at too late. If the children could enter, why stop them?

His first wife, Mbentoung Mballow, had left him and returned to Fulladu, carrying bitterness like a bundle tied too tightly across her back. But his second wife remained, and Khadjel could stay with them, attend school, and help around the house. It was, as Caw Ousman saw it, a sensible arrangement. A child would be educated. A household would have support. No one would lose.

Borogie had agreed because mothers often agreed to arrangements that broke them in small places, so long as someone called the breaking sacrifice.

Before leaving Farato, she packed what she could from the final abundance of her Jeshwang garden. That garden had been her pride, her proof, the one place where her hands never failed her. Even as the family moved away, the last harvest had been generous, as though the soil itself had wanted to say farewell properly.

She filled a basket with bitter tomatoes, garden eggs, okra, peppers, cassava leaves, and a few cucumbers hidden beneath the greens to keep them cool. She added groundnuts, some early maize, and a small bundle of onions. The basket was heavy, but Borogie carried it with the ease of a woman used to labor. Gifts were language. Gifts said what pride sometimes prevented the mouth from saying.

By the time she reached the Owens’ compound in Bakau, the sun had climbed and the day had begun to gather heat. The compound looked as it always did—wide, shaded, ordered. Mango leaves littered the ground despite the morning sweeping. The avocado tree stood in its heavy dignity. Somewhere in the back, bowls clattered. Children’s voices floated briefly, then disappeared.

Mrs Owens received her with surprise and warmth.

“Ah, Borogie! You came all the way from Farato?”

Borogie lowered the basket from her head and smiled politely. “I came to greet you and see the child. And I brought small things from the garden.”

“Small things?” Mrs Owens exclaimed, bending over the basket. “This is not small. Look at these vegetables! My God, Borogie, your hands are blessed.”

Borogie smiled faintly. “It is the last harvest from Jeshwang.”

Mrs Owens’ face softened. “Then we are honored.”

Even Aunty Bae, seated on the verandah like a judge over an invisible court, looked pleased when the produce was spread before her. Her eyes moved over the vegetables with genuine appreciation. For once, her mouth softened into something close to approval.

“Hmm,” she said, lifting a pepper between her fingers. “These are good. Real garden food. Not those tired things from market.”

Borogie greeted her respectfully. “How is your body, Maama?”

“Old,” Aunty Bae replied. “But still here.”

There was laughter, light and polite.

Borogie’s eyes moved around the compound.

“Where is Matou?”

The air shifted.

Not dramatically. Not enough for a stranger to notice. But Borogie noticed. Mothers notice the spaces where names fall.

Mrs. Owens glanced toward the house. “She is inside. I will call her.”

One of the children ran in. A moment passed. Then another. The child returned uncertainly.

“She said she is coming.”

But Matou did not come.

Borogie sat quietly, hands folded in her lap, pretending not to feel the small humiliation of waiting for her own child in another woman’s house. Mrs. Owens cleared her throat and called again, this time more firmly.

“Matou! Your mother is here. Come and greet her.”

Still, there was delay.

Aunty Bae’s mouth tightened. “This girl,” she muttered. “Always behaving as if the world must beg her.”

Borogie heard, but she lowered her eyes. She had not come to quarrel. A mother who gives a child into fosterage does not enter that child’s new household with a raised voice. That was the bitter truth of it.

At last, Matou appeared.

She came slowly, as though each step had to be negotiated with herself. She was taller than Borogie remembered, thinner too, her limbs beginning to stretch toward adolescence. Her eyes were older. But it was her cheek that stopped Borogie’s breath.

The scar was still fresh.

A plaster had been removed, perhaps to let the wound dry, and the mark ran across the side of her face, angry and tender. It was not a small scratch. It was the kind of wound that told a story even when no one spoke.

Borogie felt something inside her collapse.

For one moment, all the sounds in the compound faded — the children, the trees, the distant road, Mrs Owens’ voice. She saw only her daughter’s face. Her child’s beautiful face. Marked.

Matou approached and bent slightly.

“Good afternoon,” she said.

Not “Neneh.”

Not the old soft voice she once used when running into Borogie’s wrapper.

Just: “Good afternoon.”

Borogie’s heart clenched.

“My child,” she said gently. “How are you?”

“I am fine.”

The answer was flat. Polite. Distant.

Borogie reached as if to touch her cheek, then stopped herself. She did not know whether she had the right. That hesitation hurt almost as much as the scar.

“What happened here?” she asked softly.

Mrs. Owens shifted immediately. “There was a small incident. Children had a disagreement. Mother corrected her, but it went too far. We treated it.”

Aunty Bae sat upright. “It was discipline. These children nowadays do not know respect.”

Matou’s eyes flickered, but she said nothing.

Borogie’s throat tightened. She wanted to speak. She wanted to ask what kind of discipline drew blood from a child’s face. She wanted to gather Matou, lift her basket, and leave that very moment. She wanted to say, I gave you my child, not a goat to be tied and beaten.

But the old Wolof saying came to her, bitter and precise: you cannot give away the head and pull out the tongue at the same time. If you give the head, you give what is inside it too.

It meant that once a child was fostered, the giving family could not interfere in every correction, every household rule, every bitter moment. It was a cruel wisdom, but wisdom all the same. To give a child was to surrender more than presence. It was to surrender daily authority.

And children, people said, could be troublesome. Mistakes happened. Discipline went wrong. Adults lost temper. All those explanations gathered around Borogie like flies, each one asking her to be patient, reasonable, grateful.

So she said nothing.

But inside, she wept.

Matou stood before her, eyes guarded, body stiff. There was no softness in her face. No relief. No joy. Only resentment, carefully held. Perhaps even hatred.

Borogie felt it clearly.

Her daughter blamed her.

And why wouldn’t she?

To Matou, love would have meant keeping her. Love would have meant poverty together, hunger together, torn clothes together, but together. How could a child understand the kind of love that gives away what it most wants to keep?

Borogie wanted to tell her. To say, I did not give you away because I did not love you. I gave you away because I loved you too much to let poverty swallow your future.

She wanted to explain the nights she had lain awake calculating food. The fear that her daughters would grow into the same narrow choices she had endured. The hope she placed in Mrs. Owens’ education, in schoolbooks, in English words, in a roof that did not leak. She wanted to tell Matou that every day since she left, something in the house had remained unfinished. That no bowl of food tasted complete without wondering whether Matou had eaten. That no harvest felt abundant without wishing her child could carry some of it home.

But those words were too large for the compound.

Too tender for Aunty Bae’s ears.

Too late for Matou’s wounded heart.

So Borogie only said, “I brought vegetables.”

Matou nodded.

“Thank you.”

The words were respectful. Empty.

Mrs Owens tried to fill the silence. “Your mother came from far. Sit with her small.”

Matou did not sit.

“I have work inside,” she said.

Aunty Bae clicked her tongue. “You see? After all this woman carried for you.”

Borogie raised her hand slightly. “Leave her. Let her be.”

Matou looked at her then, truly looked, and for one brief moment Borogie saw the child beneath the anger—the hurt one, the abandoned one, the one still waiting to be chosen.

Then Matou turned and went back inside.

Borogie sat very still.

Mrs Owens sighed. “She has been… quiet since the incident.”

Borogie nodded.

“She is growing,” she said, because it was safer than saying, she is hurting.

Aunty Bae examined the okra again. “Children forget quickly.”

Borogie looked toward the doorway where Matou had disappeared.

“No,” she said quietly. “Some children remember everything.”

The words came out before she could stop them.

Aunty Bae looked up sharply.

Mrs Owens lowered her eyes.

For a while, no one spoke.

When Borogie finally rose to leave, Mrs Owens thanked her again and again for the food.

“This will feed us well. May your garden always bless you.”

“Amin,” Borogie replied.