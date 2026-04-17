Preacher arrested for ‘insulting’ Serigne Touba and his successors 

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Preacher Masseck Sarr is currently facing a period of intense legal turmoil following remarks deemed outrageous and extremely serious against Serigne Touba, an emblematic figure of Islam in Senegal.

According to information reported by Libération newspaper, the events stemmed from a particularly heated live stream during which he allegedly made “extremely serious remarks” targeting the founder of Mouridism. These statements were deemed so sensitive that their content was not made public, as they deeply offended religious beliefs of millions of Senegalese.

Given the gravity of the situation, the prosecutor of Saint-Louis immediately took up the case. Arrested and questioned by the Saint-Louis Research Brigade (BR), Masseck Sarr was placed in police custody. He now faces a series of serious charges: public insults against a group of people because of their religious beliefs; insulting a religious minister; threats of terrorism; and death threats.

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According to Libération, Sarr had been the subject of numerous complaints and denunciations for nearly a year. He was summoned several times by the police, and asked to desist from making bellicose remarks but the warnings went unheeded.

Investigators reportedly discovered even more damning audio recordings on his phone, containing remarks deemed particularly offensive, targeting not only Serigne Touba, but also some of his successors.

In a country where religion plays a central role in social cohesion, this case is already causing a stir.

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