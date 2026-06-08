9 parties, 48 movements officially merge with Pastef

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In the midst of an internal restructuring on the eve of its national congress, the ruling party is experiencing a massive wave of mergers. In total, nine political parties and 48 citizen movements are officially dissolving to become full members of Pastef, according to information reported by Malamine Fall.

Among the major new members are leading parties and well-known figures in Senegalese politics, such as And/Saxal Ligguey led by Aïda Mbodji, the Grand Parti of Malick Gakou, and the Pem/YRM party of Habib Sy. Organisations led by recognised leaders and intellectuals, such as the UFP/M of Massokhna Kane and the Credi of Professor Hamidou Dathé, are also joining the ranks.

This is the list of parties and movements that have joined Pastef:

And/Saxal Ligguey — Aïda Mbobji; Grand Parti — Malick Gakou; UFP/M — Massokhna Kane; Tabax Sénégal — Mamadou Lamine Ndao; Ass — Dr Djibril Sylla; Credi — Professor Hamidou Dathé; Assure — Cheikh T Mbodj; M2r — Ousseynou Faye; Pem/YRM — Habib Sy

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Movements: FPA — Sala Dior Mbaye; Cap 2024 — Moussa Doug; Farley — Lamine Barra Lo; MDS — Mama Khalil Sir; LMC — Bijou Sow; USM — Dr Vieux Thane; KEP — Adel Ketene; MPPN — Abdoulaye C Diao; Diamy Pastef — Aly Sambe; Maf — Mame D Family; Mana — Amar Thioune; MPPD — Pape Gueye; MRP — Lafia Diop; MSS — Cheikh Tidiane Gaye; And Jappo — Samba Ndiaye; Afad — Mareme Mbacké; MSP — Lamine Fofana; MJA — Moustapha Diop; Resistance — Serigne Fallou Mbacké; Selal— Mamadou Dabo; ATS — Ibrahima Ndiaye; ACC — Sidy Bouya; ASNS — Pierre Mboup; LMC — Ibnou Sow; UDS/Selal — Abdourahman Diallo; ANS/Senegal — Dr Oumar Diokhane; MJR — Ben Omar Diop; Jogleen Jotna — Dr Fatou Gassama; Fippu — Misbahe Sylla; Gokh Bi — Elhadji Mamadou Niang; RPS/Senegal — Me Abdy Nar Ndiaye; MBL — Dr Mouhamadou Lo; AYP — Mor Ndao; MURC — Charles Mendy; MDP — Mouhamadou Bassirou Gueye; Modem — Saliou Mbengue; Senegal Pact — Albert Yero Boubane; Met — Paulette Diédhiou; Cap — Mouhamadoul Bachir Ba; Pact — Ousmane Amadou Ndiaye; Sodis — Khadim Thiam; Yatal Pastef — Khadim Mbacké; Nafa — Pope Mael Diockou; Mass — Babacar P Ndionne; AND — Djibril Sarr; MPR/Agir Ensemble — Elhadji Seydou Nourou Kane; Rase — Adama Gueye; and A Senegal for All — Lamine Niang.