Macky’s party says Diomaye-Sonko fallout a clear failure of the Pastef’s ‘project’

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The Alliance for the Republic (APR) of former President Macky Sall has raised its voice in response to the current political situation. Meeting within its National Executive Secretariat (SEN), the party expressed its “deep concern” over a “major political crisis” at the highest levels of government, against a backdrop of tensions between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the President of the National Assembly, Ousmane Sonko.

In a statement released in Dakar, Macky Sall’s APR asserted that the dissension observed within the government revealed “the clear failure of the political project championed by the Pastef regime”. According to the political party of the former head of state, less than two years after coming to power, the ruling coalition is publicly displaying its disagreements, internal rivalries, and political contradictions.

For the APR, these clashes are occurring in a particularly difficult context for the Senegalese people. The party specifically mentioned the decline in purchasing power, the difficulties faced by businesses, persistent youth unemployment, and concerns surrounding public finances. “Personal ambitions now seem to be taking precedence over the demands of the state and the legitimate expectations of citizens,” the SEN denounces in its statement.

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Macky Sall’s Alliance for the Republic (APR) also delivered a scathing assessment of the government’s actions since the 2024 transition. The party criticised a style of governance marked by “improvisation”, “the absence of structural reforms”, ​​and communication based more on announcements than on results. According to the statement, the new government led by Ahmadou Al Amine Mohamed Lô is perceived more as an attempt to manage an internal political crisis than as a response to the concerns of the population.

Faced with this situation, the APR called on civil society organisations, trade unions, economic actors, youth movements, women’s organisations, and political parties to mobilise in order to preserve institutional stability, democratic gains, the rule of law, and Senegal’s international credibility. The SEN said “Senegal deserves better than personal squabbles, power struggles, and political manoeuvring.”

In the same statement, the APR announces its support for the opposition members of parliament who have appealed to the Constitutional Council regarding Ousmane Sonko’s situation in the National Assembly. The party considered this appeal a step aimed at ensuring respect for constitutional and legal provisions. It affirmed its “unreserved” support for the initiative brought before the high court concerning Sonko’s reinstatement to the assembly and his election as speaker of parliament.

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Beyond this legal battle, the APR reaffirms its commitment to pursuing its political struggle within the democratic framework. The SEN called on party officials, elected representatives, executives, and activists to relaunch grassroots activities and accelerate the restructuring of local bodies by mid-July 2026. According to the party, this operation should strengthen its territorial presence and prepare for regaining the trust of the Senegalese people.

Senenews