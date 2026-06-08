Pastef’s Aldiouma Sow says Diomaye never made a secret pact with Sonko

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In a lengthy statement released over the weekend, Aldiouma Sow, a member of the National Political Bureau (BPN) of Pastef les Patriotes, defended the party officials who chose to remain with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, at a time when the rift between the head of state and his former prime minister Ousmane Sonko continues to shake the Senegalese political landscape. Sow refuted a persistent rumour that a secret pact was allegedly made at Cap Manuel Prison before Diomaye Faye’s release. “Candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye never made a secret pact at Cap Manuel Prison,” he categorically stated, the day after Pastef leader Ousmane Sonko claimed that a pact was made between him and Diomaye. Addressing the ministers who maintained their positions in the executive branch despite partisan pressure, Sow declared resolutely: “Be proud of your decision.”

Dakaractu

Batch car driver accused of rape

A 23-year-old motorcycle taxi driver was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Brigade after a 19-year-old woman accused him of rape in Koungheul. According to the daily newspaper Libération, the suspect, identified as Aladji Ndao, was arrested during a patrol while allegedly attempting to flee. His presence was signalled by a public outcry as the alleged victim and her father were in pursuit. The incident reportedly occurred the day before his arrest, around 1pm. According to the young woman’s account, the batch car driver offered her a free ride before taking her to a secluded spot deep in the bush. Once there, he allegedly told her he had a knife and forced her to have sex with him. Faced with these accusations, the accused offered a completely different version of events. According to Libération, he claimed his passenger didn’t have enough money to pay the fare and that she offered to “pay in kind”. He maintained, however, that he stopped the act, explaining that the young woman was in pain during penetration. As part of the investigation, a medical examination was ordered and the examining physician concluded that the evidence was consistent with rape, thus strengthening the suspicions against the motorcycle taxi driver.

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The suspect is being questioned by the police.

Dakaractu

‘Gaindé Macky’ sentenced to one month in prison for intimating Sonko may be gay

APR activist Daba Mbodj, better known as “Gaindé Macky”, was sentenced on Friday, 5th June, 2026, to one month in prison by the Dakar Magistrates’ Court. She was prosecuted for indecent speech and falsely accusing someone of sodomy. The judge handed down a lighter sentence than that requested by the prosecutor. Convinced that the charges against the defendant were sufficiently substantiated, the prosecutor had requested a six-month prison sentence. Detained since 3rd June, Daba Mbodj was prosecuted following comments she made on social media against former prime minister Ousmane Sonko. In her posts, she claimed, among other things, that Ndiaga Seck, a close associate of the current Speaker of the National Assembly was involved in an investigation into alleged acts of unnatural acts and that Sonko could be gay himself.

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In court, the defendant denied the accusations against her.

Dakarposte

Italy: 42-year-old Senegalese arrested for murdering homeless man

On 30th May, 49-year-old Paolo Alberto Pietro was found dead, his hands and feet bound, in the Villetta di Negro Park, located in the centre of Genoa, Italy. He was homeless. The attacker, identified as C Camara, 42, a Senegalese, was arrested by the Carabinieri at the crime scene and taken into custody. He reportedly killed Paolo by striking him with a glass bottle. According to the Italian press, a young girl alerted the authorities after seeing a man handling a bound body. Surveillance cameras reportedly recorded part of the incident.

Dakaractu