Access Bank Gambia Drives Digital Payments Adoption with AccessMore Pay (QR Code Solution)

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Banjul, The Gambia, May 7th, 2026 Access Bank Gambia has intensified its drive towards a cashless economy with the promotion and expanded adoption of AccessMore Pay, a QR code-based payment solution available on the AccessMore mobile application.

AccessMore Pay enables customers and merchants to carry out secure, instant, and convenient transactions by simply scanning a QR code using their smartphones. This solution eliminates the need for cash, offering a seamless alternative for everyday payments.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Karalang Jaiteh, the Group Head of Retail & Digital Banking at Access Bank Gambia Ltd., noted that the Bank is focused on deepening financial inclusion and enhancing customer experience through innovative digital solutions. “AccessMore Pay is designed to simplify how individuals and businesses transact. Whether you are paying for goods and services or receiving payments as a merchant, the process is fast, secure, and efficient.”

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The Bank is encouraging both individuals and business owners to take advantage of the solution, which supports a wide range of transactions across retail shops, restaurants, pharmacies, and other service providers. Merchants, in particular, stand to benefit from an easy-to-use payment collection method without the constraints of cash handling.

As part of its broader digital transformation strategy, Access Bank Gambia continues to invest in solutions that promote convenience, security, and accessibility for its growing customer base. The push for AccessMore Pay aligns with national and global efforts to reduce cash dependency and foster a more inclusive digital financial ecosystem.

Customers can access AccessMore Pay directly through the AccessMore mobile app and begin transacting using the scan-to-pay feature.

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For more information, customers are encouraged to visit any Access Bank branch or engage the Bank through its official communication channels.