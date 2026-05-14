Stay in Game On mode and win super prizes from 1xBet!

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Ride the wave of excitement and thrills with the new 1xBet promo. From April 1 to May 31, bet on the hottest sporting events and get guaranteed cashback of up to 20%, as well as a unique chance to compete for an iPhone 16, cash super prizes, and bonus points. Fortune will surely reward your drive to win.

What super prizes are at stake?

The first stage of the Game On promo has already taken place on May 6, where lucky participants won cash prizes and bonus points from 1xBet. But the promo continues – and even bigger rewards are waiting ahead!

The second draw will be held on June 3. It will include holders of promo tickets earned between May 1 and May 31. The prizes at stake are:

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iPhone 16 (1 winner)

37 000 GMD (2 winners)

14 800 GMD (3 winners)

7400 GMD (4 winners)

As with the first draw, 15 lucky participants will also receive 100 bonus points from 1xBet.

How to take part in the Game On promo?

To join the exciting race for cool prizes, you need to:

Sign up/log in on the 1xBet website or mobile app. Click the Take Part button on the promo page. Bet at least 74 GMD on any sporting event.

Now you’re in the game and will receive guaranteed cashback every week. In addition, each prediction will earn you promo tickets, which give you the chance to participate in the draw for super prizes.

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Weekly cashback terms

One of the key features of the Game On promo is the guaranteed rewards. Regardless of the prediction accuracy, participants will still receive cashback of up to 7400 GMD as a free bet. The bonus depends on the total amount of bets placed during the week:

From 740 GMD – 5% of the total bet amount

From 3700 GMD – 10% of the total bet amount

From 7400 GMD – 20% of the total bet amount

The minimum free bet is 37 GMD.

Play with passion and boost your bankroll by receiving maximum cashback. It’s easy to do: during April and May, the football season is in full swing, along with many prestigious tournaments in other sports. So there’s no time to be bored – analyze the odds, look for attractive markets, and jump into the big game.

The more promo tickets you have, the higher your chances of grabbing a super prize!

Outpace your competitors in the race for Apple’s flagship smartphone and generous cash rewards. Show your true passion for the game and earn as many promo tickets as possible to boost your chances of winning.

The more you bet, the more promo tickets you will receive. For example, a 74 GMD prediction gives you 1 chance to win in the draw, while a 148 GMD bet will earn you three attempts to grab a super prize. A prediction of 22 200 GMD or more allows you to get the maximum number of promo tickets in one go – 1,200.

Show your skills and become the main hero of the exciting Game On promo from 1xBet!