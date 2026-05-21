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May 1 is a special day for The Gambia, when the entire country unites to celebrate Labor Day. In 2026, the traditional Workers’ March was held on an especially large scale, bringing together thousands of people at McCarthy Square Stadium, including representatives of major local and international companies. One of the most prominent participants in the national celebration was the globally recognized bookmaker 1xBet, which consistently strives to integrate into the cultural and social life of the countries where it operates.

Labor Day in The Gambia is not just an official event, but a true festival of energy, unity, and local flavor. Traditionally, the day’s highlight was a march through the city streets, which evolved into a grand celebration at the stadium.

Dynamic Afrobeats rhythms, fiery dancing, and sincere smiles created the festive atmosphere. This year, the organizers introduced clear regulations for the corporate sector: each participating brand was required to form its own team of at least 20 people.

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Vibrant presence and media attention

The 1xBet team was represented by an energetic group of promoters. Dressed in stylish, branded outfits, the parade participants attracted the attention of residents and visitors from the very first minutes of the march. The brand’s visual presence was enhanced by modern banners and feather flags that blended harmoniously into the overall festive atmosphere. Thanks to its well-thought-out style and high level of activity, the 1xBet team became one of the most noticeable groups in the parade. It was immediately reflected in reports by local media outlets and vivid photo coverage.

Album Photo

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The brand’s participation was not limited to the parade itself. The May Day 2026 program at McCarthy Square Stadium included numerous sporting competitions, in which the 1xBet promoters were actively involved. Supporting a healthy lifestyle and local activities became a natural extension of the celebration, as they are integral to the philosophy of sport.

Interaction with government and business

An important part of the event was interaction with representatives of the Gambian government and business community. The brand’s high level of integration attracted the officials’ attention: the 1xBet team was personally welcomed by The Gambia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, along with other government representatives and top executives from major companies. The conversation was held in a warm and informal atmosphere.

A memorable photo with the Minister of Youth and Sports became the day’s defining image and graced the cover of the event’s official photo report. More importantly, the company successfully supported national traditions and represented the brand among leading local and international businesses.

The celebration demonstrated that the company is committed to a long-term presence in the region and shares the local people’s values.