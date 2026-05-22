WAVE holds high-level technical consultation on ratification of Optional Protocol to Convention Against Torture

- Advertisement -

Women’s Association for Women and Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE-Gambia) convened a high level technical consultation on the ratification of the Optional Protocol to Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) and the establishment of a National Preventive Mechanism in The Gambia. OPCAT is an international agreement designed to prevent torture and other cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment of people in places of detention. It oblige signatory states to set up a National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) that will regularly inspect all places of detention and close environment as well as allow international inspections by the UN subcommitte on the prevention of torture.

The consultative meeting held at the Coconut resort, drew participants from the Ministry of Justice, National Human Rights Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the civil society and partner international organisations. It aims to consolidate national preparedness for OPCAT ratification, identify legal and operational framework necessary for the establishment of an effective independent NPM, explore sustainable partnership and resource mobilisation strategy and compare experiences and best practices from other jurisdictions.

Speaking at the meeting, director of public prosecutions, Abdurrahman M Yusuf said the Gambia government has demostrated committment to combating torture, and ill treatment through the ratification of the UN Convention Against Torture and subsequent enactment of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torure Act 2023.

- Advertisement -

He however pointed out that important obligations still remain outstanding particularly the ratification of OPCAT and the establishment of an effective National Preventive Mechanism. “This process is not merely about compliance with an international treaty obligation, rather it is fundamentally about strengthening preventive safeguards that protect the dignity, liberty and right of all persons deprived of their liberty in The Gambia. It is about ensuring that the painful experiences documented in the truth commission never occur in this country,” DPP Yusuf stated.

He said the government recognised that the time has come for the country move from commitment to action on OPCAT but added there is a growing consensus among stakeholders that National Human Rights Commission provides the most viable institutional foundation upon which a Gambian NPM may be anchored given the commission’s statutory mandate, detention monitoring role and broader human rights oversight function.

WAVE co-founder and senior technical advisor Priscilla Yagu Ciesay, commended the government for demonstrating commitment and will for the ratification of OPCAT. She said following the enactment of the anti-torture bill, the ratification of OPCAT would present a natural progression that will further cement the country’s efforts to end torture and all forms of degrading punishment.

“We all stand ready to support the government in this. And in light of the developments in the country, we really need to have these mechanisms in place so that measures can be taken to curb the continuing acts of torture, inhumane and degrading punishment,” Ciesay urged.