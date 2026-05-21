45 tourism officials trained on marketing and SME competitiveness

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By Fatou Gassama

Forty-five tourism and creative industry professionals recently completed five-day branding and marketing training in Bakau, aimed at strengthening The Gambia’s tourism sector and making SMEs more competitive.

The workshop, held at the NACCUG complex, was delivered under the EU Youth Empowerment Project – Tourism and Creative Industries. It targeted marketing and communications officers from businesses and institutions enrolled in the project’s Andandorr Programme.

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Participants gained practical skills in branding, digital marketing, and communications to better promote their services, attract customers, and expand market reach. Officials said strong marketing and storytelling are critical to growing The Gambia’s tourism and creative sectors, improving service delivery, and creating jobs.

At the closing ceremony, EU Representative Lumana Kamashi reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to equipping Gambian entrepreneurs with practical knowledge that drives economic growth, innovation, and employment.

“Today, increased visibility and strong branding will enhance your competitiveness,” Kamashi said. “Marketing drives sales, shapes consumer preferences, identifies market needs, and uncovers emerging opportunities.”

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She stressed that visibility must be matched with quality.

“Visibility alone is not enough. Strong marketing must be matched with quality products and services. You must continuously improve your products, customer experience, efficiency, uniqueness, and consistency.”

Kamashi challenged participants to commit to three actions: transform their businesses immediately, build global visibility and competitiveness, and deliver quality that creates wealth and decent jobs for The Gambia.

The EU, she said, is investing heavily in product development, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship support for MSMEs in tourism and creative industries. The goal is to build stronger tourism products that attract more visitors, extend the tourism season, diversify offerings, and stimulate sustainable growth.

Trainer Melissa praised participants for their engagement and said the exchange was mutual.

“It was a pleasure working with such motivated businesses and institutions this week. I look forward to seeing their businesses grow. We also learned a lot from them about the challenges and potential of tourism in The Gambia.”

Patrick Mendy, Deputy CEO of the National Association of Cooperative Credit Unions, linked capacity building directly to access to finance.

“You cannot have successful entrepreneurs if their capacity is not built,” Mendy said. “We are introducing cash flow lending to make it easier for entrepreneurs to access finance. Training, financial counseling, and monitoring must go hand in hand with funding.”

He urged businesses to rebrand with professional names that inspire customer confidence and warned against relying on grants alone.

“Grants will never make you successful. They are an aid. Reinvestment is what makes the difference.”

Yusupha Keita said the training marks a milestone and signals more support to come, including product development programs to help tourism businesses refine their offerings over the next six months.

“We expect to see improvements in how you communicate and present yourselves online. Tag us so we can track your progress,” Keita said.

Officials thanked the EU, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, and the Gambia Tourism Board for supporting the initiative.