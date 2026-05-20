Barrow launches 400km URR roads under Connect Gambia initiative

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Reporting from URR

President Adama Barrow on Sunday launched major road construction projects in Wuli East and Wuli West, describing the initiative as part of his government’s continued efforts to expand infrastructure and improve access to remote communities across the country.

The projects, launched under the Connect Gambia initiative, include the Yerebawol–Jagula-Darsilameh and Kuwonkuba-Sare, Yeroky-Sare, Demba-Wellingara, Bakary-Sare, and Patehlo-Ndaudeh road networks spanning 22.3 kilometres, alongside the Foday Kunda-Kambel-Modou and Sawo Kunda roads.

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Speaking at Foday Kunda after laying the foundation stones, Barrow said the road projects represent a major breakthrough for communities that had struggled with poor transport access for decades.

Residents from across Wuli turned out in large numbers to welcome the president, with many describing the projects as transformational for agriculture, trade, and movement within the Upper River Region.

Barrow said the launch is personally significance for him, recalling how bad roads once prevented him from reaching Foday Kunda during an earlier political tour.

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“Foday Kunda is part of my political history,” Barrow told supporters.

He said he had initially planned to hold a political meeting in the community after visiting Bajakunda but the poor state of the roads made the journey impossible at the time.

Although residents urged him to continue the trip, Barrow said he instead promised to return in the future for a larger gathering — a commitment he said he later fulfilled.

According to the president, that rally later became one of the defining moments of his political career. He said veteran politician Sidia Jatta and Mai Ahmad Fatty of GMC attended the gathering where discussions focused on development challenges facing the Upper River Region.

Barrow recalled that Sidia Jatta had then argued that Wuli and the wider URR had been denied development opportunities for many years.

“Today, Sedia’s prediction is right,” Barrow said, noting that the region is now witnessing major infrastructure expansion under his administration.

The president also took aim at opposition groups, saying the country’s democratic space had become so open that “even people with small change in their pocket start forming a party.”

He added that while democracy had created opportunities for political participation, leadership would ultimately depend on performance and credibility.

“If a child thinks he can dance well, take him to where sand is,” Barrow said.

Dismissing the influence of wealthy political rivals, he stated: “They think they have money, but that small money will be eaten and finished.”

Barrow further defended his administration’s record, insisting that infrastructure development across the country remains unmatched.

Several speakers also pledged support for Barrow ahead of the December 5 presidential election, describing the projects as evidence of the government’s commitment to rural development.