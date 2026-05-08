COUNTDOWN TO THE 2026 WORLD CUP

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8 Senegal FA officials denied visas ahead of 2026 World Cup

The United States Embassy in Dakar has reportedly refused entry visas to two additional members of the Senegal Football Federation, intensifying concerns within the country’s football administration ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AfricaSoccer.com first reported the development on Wednesday, May 6; a total of six officials from the Senegalese Football Federation—including a vice president—had already been denied visas earlier in the week.

The latest refusals bring fresh uncertainty over the participation of key administrative personnel in preparatory activities linked to the tournament.

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Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the affected officials were scheduled to travel on official duty connected to the global football event.

However, their visa applications were turned down by US authorities. The specific reasons for the decisions have not been disclosed publicly.

The situation has stirred unease within Senegalese football circles, particularly given the proximity of the tournament and the administrative importance of the delegation.

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Stakeholders have expressed concern over the potential disruption to planning and coordination efforts ahead of the World Cup.

The incident also comes amid wider reports suggesting stricter visa procedures being applied to several African countries in the build-up to the tournament.

This is despite earlier assurances from football authorities that participating teams and accredited officials would benefit from streamlined entry arrangements across host nations.

So far, no official explanation has been provided regarding the refusals, and the matter continues to fuel debate over coordination between host countries and participating federations as preparations for the expanded tournament gather pace.

Senegal have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are drawn in Group I alongside France, Iraq, and Norway in what is expected to be one of the most competitive groups of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Football Federation has yet to issue an official statement addressing the visa denials or outlining any potential implications for its World Cup preparations.

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Why half the planet may not be able to watch 2026 World Cup

Fifa has reached broadcasting agreements with 175 countries, but two of the most populous nations are missing.

Fans in China and India, whose combined population hits a staggering 2.88 billion people, might have no way of watching the 2026 World Cup this summer due to broadcasting rights disputes.

Tuning into the biggest spectacle in soccer is already going to be tough enough for certain fanbases across the globe. Extreme time differences ensure matches in North America kick off in the middle of the night for countries like Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, among others.

Still, supporters in those countries can at least set alarms to catch all the action. Those in China and India, though, currently will not have that option for the showpiece event.

According to Reuters, India is at an impasse with Fifa over broadcasting rights, while China has yet to make any progress toward a deal. With the World Cup just five weeks away, neither country has a broadcast agreement in place.

Fifa already has broadcast agreements with 175 countries locked in ahead of the World Cup. FOX Sports holds the rights in the US, while BBC Sport and ITV share the honor in the UK In Australia, SBS is the home of the tournament, as is Match TV in Russia.

Yet both India and China, the world’s two most populous nations, remain without an official broadcaster. According to Reuters, a Reliance-Disney joint venture offered $20 million for World Cup rights, but FIFA, who initially sought $100 million, struck down the bid.

Now, the governing body reportedly dropped its asking price to $60 million, the same amount Reliance secured the broadcasting rights for the 2022 World Cup.

While negotiations stall in India, little appear to be taking place in China. For the last two World Cups, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV secured the exclusive broadcasting rights and had promotional content and sponsorships in place well in advance.

For the 2026 edition, China is still without a deal, which is considered “unusual” at this stage.

Fifa explains

Fifa released the following statement to Reuters regarding the lack of progress in both India and China: “Discussions in China and India regarding the sale ⁠of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage.”

It goes without saying that Fifa will likely prioritize getting deals across the finish line for both countries in the build-up to this summer’s competition. After all, the governing body confirmed China accounted for 49.8% of all viewing hours on digital and social platforms during the 2022 World Cup.

In terms of television audiences, China accounted for 17.7% and India 2.9%, combining for 22.6% of ​total global reach for the Qatar edition of the competition.

Whatever deals might happen, they must happen rather quickly, considering the World Cup kicks off on June 11. There is not much time for back-and-forth negotiations, finalizing deals, selling advertisements and more before all the action unfolds.

The 2026 World Cup exposes failure to protect African fans

Africa is heading into the 2026 Fifa World Cup with something it has never had before: scale. Ten nations will represent the continent in a 48-team tournament. That’s up from five in previous editions, accounting for roughly 20.8% of all teams. The number is in itself a telling sign of the continent’s place in world football.

It should feel like a breakthrough. But instead, another question has emerged in recent weeks as the tournament draws nearer: will African fans get the place they deserve?

The answer is most likely not. While Africa’s presence on the pitch is growing, not many fans will be able to make that journey with them.

The expansion means Africa will make up more than 20% of the tournament field. Seven referees from the continent will also be involved, another step forward in visibility and influence.

But for many African supporters, especially those targeting matches in the United States, the path to being there is close to impossible. Visa processes, travel costs, and general uncertainty around entry make attending much harder than simply buying a ticket.

So while the footballing progress is real, it does not translate into fan access to the venues where the World Cup will be played.

African fans are among the most engaged in football anywhere. At the 2022 World Cup, Geopoll revealed that more than 90% watched or planned to watch the tournament in some form, and 51% reported high interest, the highest level globally. In many countries across Africa, the World Cup is a full-on shared national experience. African fans are indeed among the most engaged in football anywhere.

And that connection runs even deeper in individual countries across the continent. Around 75% of Ghanaians and 66% of South Africans followed the 2022 World Cup.

The 2023 AFCON drew a cumulative audience of over 2 billion viewers worldwide, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco was a record-breaking tournament that redefined the commercial and digital scale of African football. It achieved over 6 billion digital views across social media platforms, was the highest goal-scoring edition, and CAF reported over a 90% increase in revenue compared to previous editions.

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The support is loud, visible, and constant, African fans show up for football. They most likely won’t be able to do that at this summer’s World Cup. On paper, the process looks simple: buy a ticket, apply for travel, go to the match.

In reality, it is more complicated, especially when it comes to the United States.

In December 2025, the Trump administration announced new travel measures affecting fans from several countries, including some qualified for the 2026 World Cup. These restrictions apply to supporters seeking visas, not players or official delegations.

Fans from Senegal and Ivory Coast, for example, face partial restrictions and additional entry limitations linked to visa overstay concerns.

Beyond that generalised sense of uncertainty, reports have indicated the possibility of visa bond requirements of up to $15,000 for applicants from countries including Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, and Ghana.

Even where such measures are not consistently applied, the uncertainty itself creates a barrier.

African fans bring something distinct to that stage. The atmosphere, the music, the color, it’s all part of what makes the World Cup feel like the World Cup. Without that presence, something will be missing.

There is no question about the fact that, in terms of scale and representativity, the 2026 tournament is a step forward for Africa. But a World Cup is not defined only by the number of teams involved. It is also shaped by the people in the stands, the voices in the crowd, the sense that the game belongs to everyone.

World Cup 2026: When will teams announce their player lists and squads?

The Fifa World Cup 2026 kicks off on 11 June, and the participating national teams are about to announce their star players.

The World Cup 2026 is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world. From 11 June to 19 July, the 48 qualified teams will compete for the ultimate prize in football.

This tournament generates enormous excitement among fans, but also among the players. Some of the greatest figures in the sport, such as Lionel Messi, Pelé*,* Diego Maradona, and Kylian Mbappé have had the privilege of winning this title.

For many others, simply participating can completely change their careers, and even their lives.

But when will fans find out which footballers will compete in the 2026 World Cup?

Fifa has set dates and deadlines for the teams that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup to decide the players who will compete at the tournament.

· 11 May: Teams must submit a preliminary list of 35 to 55 players, including five goalkeepers

· 25 May: Last date for clubs to release called-up players

· From 25 May to 1 June: Teams must submit a final list of 23 to 26 players, including three goalkeepers

Although the lists are generally considered final, Fifa allows changes under certain specific conditions.

If any called-up player suffers serious illness or injury, teams may replace them up to 24 hours before their first match in the tournament.