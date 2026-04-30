QGroup House opens

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By Aminata Kuyateh

QGroup on Wednesday officially launched its smart headquarters, QGroup House, an imposing magnificent building,unveiling what company officials and government leaders described as a major step in private sector growth and The Gambia’s digital future.

The inauguration also introduced three major projects including The Gambia’s first data center, QFiber broadband services for homes and businesses, and QCell Avenue, a newly developed road network around the headquarters.

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Together, the projects are expected to strengthen digital infrastructure, expand internet access and improve urban development.

In his welcome remarks, MC Abdul Aziz Willan described the launch as a defining moment for Gambian enterprise, saying the event reflects “innovation, resilience and transformative leadership” within the private sector.

He credited QGroup chairman Muhammed Jah’s leadership for building one of the country’s major homegrown enterprises.

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Willian said Jah’s journey from humble beginnings to leading a diversified business empire demonstrates that Gambian entrepreneurship can create jobs, drive economic growth and shape national development, adding that QGroup represents “a new era of collaboration, empowerment and sustainable growth.”

The vice president of Huawei Africa ,Mr Uvinci, said the unveiling of QGroup House and the QCell Data Center marks a turning point in The Gambia’s digital transformation.

He added that the country’s telecommunications growth “exceeds the African average” and praised its progress under President Adama Barrow’s leadership.

He described the new facility as setting “a new standard for commercial infrastructure,” while calling the data center “the digital backbone of the nation.” He said Huawei’s long partnership with QCell, which launched The Gambia’s first 3G, 4G and 5G networks, has helped position the country for a new era of digital innovation.

QGroup chairman Muhammed Jah said the building represents more than infrastructure, calling it a national statement of ambition and self-determination. “It does not merely occupy space, it declares intent. It declares that The Gambia is not only open for business, but ready to shape its own destiny,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey from founding Quantum Net Training Centre to building a network of 13 companies, Jah said QGroup’s growth is rooted in a desire to reduce dependence on foreign expertise and expand local opportunity. “When the world was logging on, we were locked out,” he said, explaining how that digital gap inspired his push to localise technology and create opportunities for Gambians.

Jah said the launch of The Gambia’s first data center, alongside QFiber and QCell Avenue, marks a new chapter in national development by strengthening data sovereignty, expanding connectivity and improving infrastructure. He described QCell as a symbol of economic nationalism and Gambian innovation.

President Adama Barrow who officially inaugurated the facility, described the QGroup House as a symbol of confidence in Gambian capacity.

He said the project is “a celebration of belief in the ability of Gambians to successfully execute their vision.”

Barrow said QGroup demonstrates that “Gambians can lead their own development journey,” noting that local businesses can compete globally while contributing to national progress through jobs, innovation and tax compliance. He said the first national data center is “not only a technological milestone, but also an assertion of sovereignty.”

He reaffirmed government’s support for private sector growth, digital inclusion and infrastructure, stressing that “development is not something we wait for, but a circumstance we create,” while urging Gambians to use the new infrastructure to build the next generation of enterprises.