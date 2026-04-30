MoH to investigate pharmacy closures by MCA

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By Arret Jatta

The Ministry of Health has announced the formation of a committee to investigate the reported closure of several pharmacies and drug stores across the country.

In a press release yesterday, the MoH said it is concerned about reports linking the closures to disagreements between the Medicines Control Agency and the Pharmacy Council. The two bodies have separate mandates, with the Medicines Control Agency responsible for regulating medicines and related products, while the Pharmacy Council oversees the practice of pharmacy.

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Health officials said the newly established committee has been tasked to review the situation and provide findings and recommendations aimed at reaching a lasting solution. The MoH added that it is closely monitoring developments and will take necessary steps to address the issue.

The statement also highlighted ongoing government efforts to strengthen the legal framework guiding the sector. According to the MoH, draft bills have been developed following extensive consultations to amend both the Medicines and Related Products Act (2014) and the Pharmacy Council Act (2014).

These proposed changes are expected to go through the required legislative processes before becoming law.

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Authorities believe the amendments will help resolve existing challenges related to the management of medicines and the regulation of pharmacy practice.

The MoH reassured the public that ensuring safety remains a top priority. It stressed that the government remains committed to protecting the health of all Gambians and residents, while working to maintain proper oversight of medicines and pharmaceutical services in the country.