Senegalese remanded for alleged rape

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By Amadou Jadama

The Brikama magistrates’ court yesterday ordered one Samba Bah, a Senegalese, to be remanded in prison to answer a charge of rape of a 13- year old girl (name withheld) in Sinchan village.

Bah, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded not guilty to a single count of rape, and he was unrepresented.

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According to court records, the alleged incident occurred on April 18, when the accused allegedly engaged in a sexual act with a 13 -year old girl by applying physical force on her.

Prosecutors begged the court to remand him after securing an adjournment as they prepare witnesses. They feared that the accused may flee the country if granted bail. The accused argued back that he has no plans to run as he is married with a family.

At this juncture the presiding magistrate, Senghor, overruled the accused’s request for bail and remanded him in custody until the final determination of the case, which the magistrate said, involves a serious offence.