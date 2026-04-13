DP World Dakar hits 10m containers

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DP World has handled its 10 millionth container at the Dakar Container Terminal since the start of operations in 2008, underscoring the Port of Dakar’s emergence as a leading maritime gateways in West Africa and its growing role in regional and global trade.

Since taking over operations in 2008, DP World has invested approximately US$340 million to modernise the terminal and expand its capacity. Container throughput has increased from 265,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2008 to 850,000 TEUs in 2025, while vessel waiting times have been reduced from 35 hours to near zero.

It is now the highest-ranked port in sub-Saharan Africa for efficiency, according to the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index.

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Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director for Africa at DP World, said:

“Reaching 10 million containers in Dakar reflects the scale of transformation achieved through sustained investment, operational expertise and close collaboration with local partners. Over the past decade, Dakar has become a benchmark for efficiency and reliability in West Africa, demonstrating how modern infrastructure and strong local partnerships can unlock trade, support economic growth and strengthen regional connectivity.”

The Dakar container terminal plays a key role in connecting Senegal and neighbouring economies to international markets, supporting trade flows across West Africa. Efficient port operations are essential for exporters, importers and landlocked countries that depend on reliable logistics corridors.

The terminal also supports agricultural exports and regional value chains. Each year, thousands of cashew farmers in Casamance (south of Senegal) and Guinea-Bissau rely on access to global markets through Dakar, shipping their harvests to buyers in Asia.

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Today, the terminal employs approximately 730 people, 99% of whom are Senegalese, whose expertise contributes to operations in Dakar and across DP World’s global network.

DP World