Caliph urges Sheriffs to intervene in Senegal-Morocco football spat

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The way the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final unfolded in Morocco is causing concern for many. Following the imprisonment of 18 Senegalese supporters, Caf decided to strip Senegal of the trophy, a situation that appears to be further straining relations between these two neighbouring countries.

In Ziguinchor, the president of the Federation of Religious Associations and Communities in Casamance, Chérif Boun Chamsidine Aïdara, prayed that Allah “will restore order”. Regarding the continental football body’s decision, he stated: “Caf wanted to spoil our Lent and Ramadan. We in Senegal, at least, are devout believers. And we are deeply rooted in our religious and moral values. This Caf decision has been yet another source of motivation to turn to Allah (subhanahu wa ta’ala) and pray. God will always do what is best for us. We are in the truth; we are not cheating. We are also in faith and piety.”

He cautioned that the issue must not undermine the relationship between Senegal and Morocco. “We are a brotherly people to the Moroccan people. Sport cannot tarnish the relations between Senegal and Morocco. We have something stronger than sport: our faith.”

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Regarding the case of the 18 supporters imprisoned in Morocco, Chérif Aïdara advocates for religious diplomacy. He emphasised that Senegal has significant spiritual connections, particularly in Touba, Tivaouane, and Medina Baye, capable of playing a role in resolving this situation. He requested the dispatch of a delegation composed of religious leaders and representatives of Sharifian families, to the king of Morocco, to support the on-going diplomatic efforts.

Seneweb