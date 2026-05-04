It’s a good thing UTG has graduated over 1,600, but…

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Dear Editor,

It’s a very good thing that the University of The Gambia has graduated over one-and-a-half thousand graduands in one convocation ceremony. While that’s a very positive development, it can also pose a problem when it’s not accompanied by the right mindset. If graduands think that they are entering a world of employment, then they must know that there are not enough vacancies out there to fill. On the other hand, if they think that they are going into a workday of creativity, they must know that there are infinite opportunities that they can seize for themselves. The development of a country is proportional to the number of universities it has. The Gambia has a ratio of universities to the population. That should translate into national development at a faster rate.

It is ridiculous when university graduates ask for jobs instead of creating them. With the rate at which our universities are churning out graduates, there’s hope that The Gambia will soon become an exporter of knowledge. In this day and age, a knowledge economy is the way to national wealth, abundance and quality of livelihood. We are only a good idea away from the eradication of poverty. Ideas are supposed to be generated by graduates. Things are therefore looking good for The Gambia. Thanks to His Excellency Dr Barrow for the enlightened leadership.

Facuru Sillah

France

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Gamtub commends affiliated unions for successful May Day celebrations

Dear Editor,

The Gambia Trade Union Bureau (Gamtub) wishes to express its sincere appreciation and profound gratitude to all its affiliated unions for their outstanding contributions to the successful commemoration of International Workers’ Day (May Day) 2026.

The impressive turnout and vibrant participation witnessed during this year’s celebrations are a clear reflection of the unity, strength, and commitment of the Gambian labour movement. Affiliated unions played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the event through their tireless efforts in mobilisation, organisation, logistical support, and active engagement throughout the proceedings.

Gamtub particularly acknowledges the collective spirit of solidarity demonstrated by workers across all sectors, including the formal and informal economy. This unity underscores our shared determination to advance the rights, welfare, and dignity of workers in The Gambia.

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The Bureau notes that the success of this year’s May Day celebration is not only a milestone achievement but also a renewed call to action. As we confront on-going challenges such as rising cost of living, the need for fair wages, social protection, and improved working conditions, Gamtub urges all affiliates to remain steadfast and united in the struggle for social and economic justice.

Gamtub reaffirms its commitment to working closely with all affiliated unions and stakeholders to promote decent work, strengthen social dialogue, and ensure that the voices of workers are heard in national development processes.

Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all affiliated unions for their dedication and solidarity in making May Day 2026 a memorable and impactful event.

The Gambia Trade Union Bureau

Banjul, The Gambia

NPP’s inconsistent narratives

Dear Editor,

The NPP ruling party cannot even keep its narratives consistent. It was their former national president, Dembo “By Force,” who stood on a political platform in Bakau, in the presence of Adama Barrow, and claimed that if Ousainu Darboe were elected, he would expel all non-Mandinkas from The Gambia. At the time, several senior NPP officials echoed similar claims, portraying the UDP as anti-foreigner and labelling its leader a Mandinka extremist and tribalist. These accusations formed a core part of their campaign messaging.

More recently, however, at a political rally in Kiang, President Barrow’s handpicked nominated parliamentarian, Maimuna Ceesay-Darboe, made a completely different allegation, again in his presence. She claimed that during her time in the UDP, the party brought in foreigners from Guinea-Bissau and neighbouring countries to vote in Gambian elections. She went further to allege that if Ousainu Darboe were elected, he would favour non-Mandinkas over Mandinkas, describing him as anti-Mandinka.

The contradiction is clear. When one narrative fails, it is replaced with another. This pattern reflects a lack of consistent policy direction and an overreliance on divisive rhetoric rooted in tribalism and ethnic polarisation.

At a time when our country needs unity, such tactics threaten our social cohesion and peaceful coexistence. It is up to all Gambians to reject division and stand for national unity and democratic integrity.

Ousainu Darboe offers a vision centred on reconciliation and national renewal, which is, a one-term presidency, a new constitution, economic reform, security sector reform, and civil service reform, measures aimed at building a more stable, inclusive, and dignified future for all Gambians.

Saikou Camara

UDP Admin Secretary for Media and Communications