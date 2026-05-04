Bensouda says UMC will be Gambia’s biggest ‘party’ by September

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By Arret Jatta

The leader of the Unite Movement for Change (UMC), Talib Bensouda, has claimed his party is on course to become the biggest political force in The Gambia ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

Speaking at a rally in Sabach Sanjal on Saturday, Bensouda told supporters that the movement’s progress within a short period signals a strong political future.

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“I promise you that before September 2026, UMC will be the biggest political party. I know what I am saying and I can see it,” he said.

He pointed to the turnout at the rally as evidence of increasing support, noting that it was the first time he had witnessed such a political gathering in the area.

He urged supporters to remain committed, adding that both the government and opposition parties are closely watching UMC’s rise.

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“The whole of Gambia and the government are all keeping an eye on one party and that is the Unite Movement For Change,” he added.

The UMC leader further highlighted the party’s organisational growth, claiming it has already established structures across the country despite being only six months old. He said regional and local leaders have been equipped with vehicles to support mobilisation efforts.

“We have not even started yet. What is remaining is more than what we have done. December 2026, if you hear jubilation, know that it is UMC’s victory,” he said, expressing confidence that the party will secure victory in the December 2026 elections.

Last month, the electoral commission warned groups like the UMC against parading themselves as political parties, holding congresses and naming candidates. UMC has been trying to register as a political party with the IEC since last year.