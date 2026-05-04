Coalition Task Force says its making ‘significant’ step towards a united opposition

- Advertisement -

The Coalition Task Force, comprising various opposition parties and civil society organisations, has concluded its third strategic session, marking “a significant step towards a united opposition front” ahead of the forthcoming electoral cycle. According to a statement issued last evening, the session focused on consolidating foundational frameworks for effective collaboration, transparency, and electoral preparedness.

It stated that key outcomes included the final review of a proposed Code of Conduct, development of a Common Agenda Framework, and updates on the legal review of voter registration irregularities. The Code of Conduct includes clear enforcement and penalty clauses, ensuring discipline, mutual respect, and accountability among coalition members. The Common Agenda Framework aims to align the coalition’s vision and priorities, serving as the foundation for a unified campaign platform.

A proposed timetable for the Coalition Transitional Mechanism Committee (CTMC), it announced, will be circulated to guide implementation of agreed activities. The Fourth Strategic Session is scheduled for 9th May, to be hosted by the APP Sobeyaa party.

- Advertisement -

The Coalition Task Force comprises UDP, GDC, PRP, GFA, APP Sobeya, APRC-No-To-Alliance, GPAP, PAP, UMC, NDP, ADD, CCC, GMP, Wareef, Pastef Gambia, and civil society organisations.