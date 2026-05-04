PM Sonko: Regaining Yakaar-Teranga gas block major victory for Senegal

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On Thursday, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced the recapture of the Yakaar-Teranga gas block, which took place on Wednesday, 22nd April, 2026.

He described the agreement secured from Kosmos Energy and Petrosen as “a major victory without any financial concessions for Senegal.”

For Sonko, this recapture is personal. The Yakaar-Teranga block, regarded as the most promising sedimentary basin in the country, was awarded to Frank Timis under highly opaque conditions under President Macky Sall’s regime.

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Writing on his social media pages, Sonko said: “A thorn in Senegal’s side has just been removed. And this is just the beginning. All our misappropriated assets will be renegotiated and, if necessary, recovered. Others will follow. And the truth with them.”

Le Soleil