Alhaji Yaya Ceesay: The passing of a true statesman

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By the People’s Progressive Party

We regret to announce, with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss, the passing of Honourable Alhaji Yaya Ceesay, a towering figure in our political history, a loyal son of the soil, and a steadfast pillar of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Honourable Ceesay belonged to a rare generation of patriots — young, courageous, and resolute — who stood shoulder to shoulder with the founding fathers of our nation during the early days of the PPP. At a time when commitment demanded sacrifice, he offered his energy, voice, and conviction in unwavering support of the elders who laid the foundation of our democracy. His political journey was not driven by personal ambition, but by a deep and enduring love for country and community.

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His dedication to public service and national development propelled him into active politics, where he sought to represent his people as a parliamentary candidate. Though his formal education was modest, Honourable Ceesay was a man of exceptional practical wisdom. He learned through experience, discipline, and service, rising through the ranks to become a respected state minister during the First Republic under Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara. He later served with distinction as Minister for Local Government and Lands, contributing meaningfully to nation-building at critical stages of our history.

The events of the 1994 military takeover tested the loyalty and resilience of many, but Honourable Ceesay remained unshaken. At a time when it was easier to retreat, he chose to stand firm with the PPP, helping to preserve its identity and values through one of its most difficult periods. His courage and consistency earned him the trust of his peers, leading to his election as National President of the party, a position he held with honour, dignity, and humility from 2001 to 2018. His voluntary resignation was itself a mark of leadership, demonstrating his belief in renewal and the importance of generational transition.

Honourable Alhaji Yaya Ceesay was more than a politician; he was an institution. He witnessed the evolution of our nation across decades, contributed to its democratic journey, and mentored countless individuals within and beyond his party. His life stands as a testament to perseverance, loyalty, and selfless service.

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Today, The Gambia has lost a statesman. The PPP has lost a guiding light. And many have lost a father, a mentor, and a trusted friend. In this moment of grief, we also celebrate a life well lived, a life dedicated to principle, service, and nation. His legacy will endure in the values he upheld, the people he inspired, and the history he helped shape.

We extend our deepest condolences to his son, Momodou Ceesay, and the rest of his children, the entire Ceesay family, friends, members of the PPP, the people of The Gambia, and the wider political community. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of a devoted father and respected statesman. May Allah grant him eternal peace and comfort all who grieve. May his soul rest in perfect peace.