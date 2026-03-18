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Words alone cannot fully express the depth of gratitude we felt for the overwhelming sympathies, concerned, prayers and supports we received during the difficult time following the passing of our beloved father, Chief Dauda Adewusi Osho (a k a Mr Salami of Salami Enterprises) who died on 4th February 2026.

We want to specifically thank the Nigeria High Commission in The Gambia, Nigeria Community (NIDO Gambia Chapter) and its executive body, all ethnic leaders and their various members and non-members in The Gambia. The Asalatu prayer group and other men of God

Alhaji Saikou SIssoho & Family of Serekunda, The Johnsons family of Serekunda, the Paramount Chief of The Gambia Alhaji Momodou Bojang and his entire cabinet of alkalolu, the Aare Onakankofo of Yorubaland Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, all members of OPU Gambia Chapter and Worldwide, Igbo Council of Chiefs, Yoruba Community and other bodies of different organisations, the editor and staff of The Point newspaper, all group leaders and individuals of various nationalities in The Gambia and in diaspora together with many of you that we could not actually remember your names at this moment but we truly have you in mind and our prayers is that God Almighty will continue to provide and protect you at all time. Amen.

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Your financial contributions, sleepless nights and various meetings in facilitating the repatriation of our dad’s body to Nigeria for burial is highly appreciated.

The Osho Family greatly appreciate all your strengths and of course we deeply appreciate the massive approach demonstrated in honouring our dad’s memory together with your huge financial supports given to us in support of the burial was an absolute indication of the extent you all appreciate his selfless services to humanity. We truly and wholeheartedly appreciate all your support.

Once again, we say a very big thank you for being part of our journey and helping us celebrate the wonderful life of our Dad after his departure on earth.

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Your kindness will never be forgotten as we promised to carry on with his legacy.

GOD BLESS YOU ALL

Amen

Sincerely,

Kazeem Adewusi Osho (Son), Elijah Adewusi Osho (Son), Alimat Adewusi Osho (Daughter) (The Adewusi Oshos).