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By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

This article explores the profound socio-economic and humanitarian milestones achieved under the leadership of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Often described as a “Winner of Millions of Hearts”, his tenure has redefined Spain’s role on the global stage through policies that align modern governance with timeless spiritual laws of service and compassion

In an era of complex geopolitical shifts, some leaders emerge not just as politicians, but as beacons of compassion and champions of the human spirit. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain has risen as a global “Man of Action”, whose leadership is defined by the profound belief that his actions must speak louder than words.

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The formative foundations of a visionary leader

Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón was born on 29th February, 1972, in the historic and vibrant city of Madrid, Spain. Raised in a family that valued public service and education, Sánchez pursued academic excellence, earning a degree in Economics and Business Sciences from the Real Centro Universitario María Cristina and later a Master’s from the Université Libre de Bruxelles. His journey continued with an MBA from IESE Business School and a PhD from Camilo José Cela University. This robust educational background laid the groundwork for a political career defined by intellectual depth and a commitment to social justice.

Rising through the ranks of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), he first served as a city councilor in Madrid and later as a member of the Congress of Deputies. In 2018, he made history by becoming the prime minister of Spain, a role he secured again through hard-fought democratic victories in 2019 and 2023, proving that his message of progress and equality resonates deeply with the Spanish people.

A firm stance for global justice and palestinian sovereignty

True leadership is measured by the courage to stand for justice when it is most difficult. Prime Minister Sánchez has earned global respect as a friend in need for the people of Palestine. Taking a bold and brave step that echoed across the international stage, his government officially acknowledged Palestine as a sovereign country on 28th May, 2024.

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This was followed by the historic reception of credentials from the Palestinian Ambassador, Husni Abdel Wahed, signaling a new era of bilateral respect. By speaking loudly against genocide and advocating for the inherent rights of the Palestinian people, Sánchez has demonstrated that Spain is a nation that prioritizes human life over political convenience.

The regularisation of migrants: a testament to human dignity

At a time when many nations are retreating behind borders, Prime Minister Sánchez has chosen the path of the “open heart”. Facing the challenges of irregular migration, he announced a historic regularisation process, offering hundreds of thousands of migrants the chance to obtain legal status, work, and stay in Spain with dignity.

His philosophy reflects a deep spiritual understanding: he views human resources as one of the best gifts from the Creator and believes that by protecting these individuals, he is strengthening the soul of the nation. This policy allows families to stay together, earn a living with respect, and contribute to the economic prosperity of both Spain and their home countries through remittances.

Upholding peace and sovereignty in global conflict

In a display of remarkable diplomatic independence, Prime Minister Sánchez firmly declined to participate in escalating military conflicts between major powers. By not allowing the use of Spanish air and sea space for military strikes against Iran, he protected Spain’s neutrality and advocated for de-escalation. This bold decision reinforces his status as a leader who will not be swayed by external pressure when the peace of the world is at stake.

Strengthening the bridge of brotherhood: Spain, Senegal, and The Gambia

The prime minister’s vision extends to West Africa, where he has pioneered opportunities for Gambian citizens to work in Spain’s agricultural sector, providing a legal and dignified path for economic advancement. This spirit of cooperation is embodied by the tireless efforts of Spain’s diplomatic core:

Violeta Insa Sandoval, Charge d’Affaires of Spain in The Gambia.

Ms María Dolores Ríos Peset, Ambassador of Spain to Senegal and The Gambia.

Most recently, their commitment was highlighted by the organisation of a Free Medical Surgery Camp for Hernia and Goitre in The Gambia. This humanitarian mission, supported by Spanish NGOs and medical teams, has brought healing and hope to many, earning them the heartfelt prayers of the Gambian people.

Alignment with universal laws and United Nations goals

Prime Minister Sánchez’s actions serve as a practical fulfillment of the Sufi law of Khadim al-Ummah(the servant of the nation is its leader). By prioritising the vulnerable, he proves that true power lies in service. His policies directly advance several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth): Through the regularisation of migrants and circular migration programs.

SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities): By providing legal status and rights to those previously marginalised.

SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions): Through his recognition of Palestine and his calls for global de-escalation.

Economic resilience and the ‘Spanish Miracle’ (The law of prosperity)

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sánchez, Spain has emerged as an economic engine of the European Union. His administration’s state-of-the-art economic model focuses on human-centric growth, proving that a nation prospers when its workers are protected.

The 22 million milestone: In March 2026, Spain surpassed the historic record of 22 million employed people, achieving the lowest unemployment rate since the 2008 financial crisis.

Labor reform of 2022: This landmark policy virtually eliminated precarious temporary contracts, ensuring long-term job security for millions. By increasing the minimum wage by over 60 per cent, Sánchez has practically fulfilled the Sufi principle of Adl (justice), ensuring that every worker receives a dignified share of the nation’s wealth.

The Iberian exception: His bold decision to cap gas prices during global energy crises protected Spanish families from inflation, a move that aligns with the law of nature which dictates that leaders must shield the vulnerable from the storms of the market.

The GECCO Protocol: A model for dignified migration

Prime Minister Sánchez has revolutionised migration policy by viewing human mobility not as a crisis, but as a divine gift of human resources.

Gambia-Spain Circular Migration: In 2024 and 2025, his government launched pilot programmes (GECCO) providing Gambian citizens the opportunity to work in Spain’s agricultural sectors under legal and safe conditions. This initiative allows workers to earn with dignity, acquire new skills, and return to their homelands to build their own local economies.

Regularisation of 500,000 migrants: In a brave and bold step, he announced the regularisation of half a million undocumented residents, granting them legal status and the right to work. This act of open-hearted governance reflects the spiritual concept of Ihsan (excellence in goodness) — treating the “stranger” as a brother.

The spiritual shield and the law of nature

It is often observed that those who protect the vulnerable are themselves protected by the law of nature. Millions of people witness the strong spiritual blessings upon Spain and the prime minister’s family as a result of his compassionate governance. In the eyes of many, he is a leader who provides a “goodly loan” to the divine by helping humanity.

As it is written in the Holy Qur’an:

“Who is it that would loan Allah a goodly loan so He may multiply it for him many times over? And it is Allah who withholds and grants abundance, and to Him you will be returned.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:245)

Similarly, the Bible reminds us of the reward for those who welcome the traveler and the needy:

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” (Matthew 25:35)

A universal prayer for peace

We conclude with a humble prayer for the continued success and protection of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his family. May Spain remain a land of prosperity and a model of humanity for the world.

We pray for lasting peace and economic growth in Palestine, Pakistan, Iran, The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Venezuela, and the entire OIC and Africa regions. May the GCC countries continue to thrive, and may the Almighty protect the world from the greed of those who seek to create imbalance and conflict for their own interests. May peace prevail over all the earth. Aameen.