SECOND DIVISION TEAMS DOMINATE FA CUP

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This year’s FA Cup championship lived up to its billing-surprises and shocks.

After weeks of thrilling encounters all First Division teams got booted out leaving only Second Division teams to feature in the final.

The heroes from the Second Division are Baalor Sarr and AJ Soccer.

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In the semifinals on Tuesday, the two teams secured their first-ever place in the FA Cup final on the back of top-flight opponents Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and Steve Biko, respectively.

AJ Soccer produced a commanding display to stun Steve Biko at the Bakau Mini Stadium where a lone goal from Abubacarr Sanneh just before halftime killed Biko’s illusive ambition for a Cup final.

In the other semifinal, Faraba-based Baalor Sarr booked its place in the final with a 1-0 victory over GPA at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium. Emmanuel Joof’s brilliant individual effort caught the GPA goalkeeper completely out of position.

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The two Second-Division outfits are now scheduled to square off in a highly anticipated, all-lower-tier FA Cup final on date yet to be announced.