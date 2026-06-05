FINAL IN GOVERNOR JATTA MEMORIAL TROPHY TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

The stage is set for a thrilling championship final in late Governor Famara Jatta interbank trophy, between Trust Bank and Bloom Bank tomorrow Saturday at the Serekunda West Park.

The two sides secured impressive semifinal victories during the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Trust Bank advanced after a hard-fought win over tough opponents Access Bank, while Bloom Bank booked its place in the final with victory over Zenith Bank.

Supporters are eagerly anticipating the final between the tournament’s two standout teams, who have displayed consistency, resilience, and attacking quality throughout the competition. Coaches from both camps praised their players for reaching the final but stressed that the job is not yet complete.

The final is expected to attract a large crowd, with analysts predicting a closely contested encounter between two evenly matched sides. For the players, the match represents an opportunity to make history. The championship is staged by the Central Bank of The Gambia in memory of the late Famara Jatta, a former governor of the CBG.

- Advertisement -

Kick-off is at 4.30 PM