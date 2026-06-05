Every Step in Humility: The Prophet (sa)

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‘The Holy Prophet’s (sa) Lofty Example in Demonstrating Humility’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue speaking about the examples of humility and meekness established through the life of the Holy Prophet(sa).

His Holiness(aba) said that once, the Holy Prophet(sa) said he eats like a slave and sits as a slave does, for after all, he was a human too. In other words, the Holy Prophet(sa) did not have the qualities of self-pride and ostentation as did other worldly rulers.

The Holy Prophet’s (sa) Reaction to Others Winning a Competition

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) had a camel named Adba, which was known to be the fastest. Once, a Bedouin came riding on his camel and had it race Adba. It turned out that the Bedouin’s camel beat Adba in the race. Upon this, the companions became indignant at the fact that the Holy Prophet’s (sa) camel was beaten in a race and were angry that the Bedouin did not restrain his camel from beating Adba. Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) told his companions that there was nothing to be angry about, for whatever Allah causes to rise in this world, He also causes to fall. In other words, the Holy Prophet(sa) himself did not become prideful or jealous at the fact that his camel was beaten in a race; rather, he exhibited true humility by making this statement.

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His Regard for His Own Followers

His Holiness(aba) said that once, Hazrat Umar(ra) asked the Holy Prophet(sa) permission to perform Umrah (the lesser pilgrimage). Not only did the Holy Prophet(sa) grant him permission, but he also said, ‘O my brother, do not forget me in your prayers.’ Hazrat Umar(ra) said that this statement of the Holy Prophet(sa) was so invaluable to him that even if he had all the riches in the world, it would not compare. Such was the Holy Prophet(sa) that he would even ask his followers to remember him in their prayers.

His Holiness(aba) said that once the Holy Prophet(sa) passed by a child who was skinning a goat. The Holy Prophet(sa) stopped him and said that it seemed the boy was unsure of what he was doing, so the Holy Prophet(sa) himself, with his blessed hands, showed the boy how to skin the goat. Similarly, once when a woman was milking a goat, the Holy Prophet(sa) asked her to bring a large bucket, and then the Holy Prophet(sa) milked the goat until the large bucket was filled.

His Holiness(aba) said that whenever a person came before the Holy Prophet(sa) to meet him and shook his hand, the Holy Prophet(sa) would not let go of that person’s hand until they let go. Similarly, he would not turn away from the person until they turned away first.

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His Disdain for Boasting

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) would very wisely enjoin humility. Once, people were boasting about their wealth and how many goats or camels they had. The Holy Prophet(sa) went to those people and said that Moses(as) was sent to the world as a prophet, and he was a shepherd. David(as) too was a shepherd. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that he too was a shepherd. In doing so, the Holy Prophet(sa) was mindful of the sentiments of the shepherds who were being told they had less wealth than others.

His Concern for Others

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) would remain mindful of the sentiments of everyone he met, including the poor. There was a man among the Bedouins named Zahir who would bring the Holy Prophet(sa) things from his village, and similarly, the Holy Prophet(sa) would send him back with many things. One day, as Zahir was selling goods in the market, the Holy Prophet(sa) came across him and hugged him. Then, the Holy Prophet(sa) asked who would buy this slave. Zahir told the Holy Prophet(sa) that he would not make any profit by his sale. Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that he was extremely valuable in the sight of Allah.

His Holiness(aba) said that the same incident is narrated with further details, in that this person was born with some form of ailment, which caused his appearance to seem unpleasant, and he was also very poor. Thus, his body and clothes were covered in dirt. It was in this condition, as he sweated in the heat, that he was selling some goods in the market. There was something about this man that had taken root in the Holy Prophet’s (sa) heart, and he thus respected him greatly, despite not thinking very highly of himself because of his appearance and overall hygiene. As he stood in the market, the Holy Prophet(sa) came across him and went up from behind and covered the man’s eyes with his hands. He figured that this was the Holy Prophet(sa) and so he hugged the Holy Prophet(sa), which caused the dirt on his clothes to transfer onto the clothes of the Holy Prophet(sa), but the Holy Prophet(sa) did not mind whatsoever. Then, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that this was his slave and asked who would buy him. The man said to the Holy Prophet(sa) that he was useless and would not be profitable. The Holy Prophet(sa) refuted this and said that he was extremely valuable.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet’s (sa) time at home would be split into three parts. One part was for Allah, one part was for his family, and one part was for himself. However, he would split the time for himself between meeting his companions and teaching the faith to them. When the Holy Prophet(sa) went out, he would not speak without purpose. He would unite the companions and would not let them be divided. He showed respect to everyone. He would remain vigilant of people, but not in a manner that they would be able to discern, but would still meet everyone happily. He would inquire about the well-being of others. He would appreciate good things and warn against bad things. He adopted the middle path in all matters. He would always remain prepared for any eventuality or circumstance. He was just in adherence to the rights of others. In his view, the greatest in rank was the one who was better than others in showing compassion and being helpful. If someone came to the Holy Prophet(sa) to request something and he had something to give, he would. If he had nothing to give, then he would lovingly explain. His gatherings were marked by knowledge, decency, patience and confidentiality. Voices would not be raised, there would be no backbiting, and no one was considered above others save in the ranks of spirituality. He took care of the poor and was also mindful of strangers.

His Holiness(aba) said that once a Christian went to the Holy Prophet(sa), who hosted him very well, giving him food until he was full. That night, the Christian man soiled his bedding. Out of embarrassment, the Christian man hurried away. The next morning, when the Holy Prophet(sa) saw the bedding, he began cleaning it himself. The companions insisted that they should do it; however, the Holy Prophet(sa) insisted that since that was his guest, he would clean it himself. The Christian man realised sometime later that he’d forgotten his gold cross chain, and so he went back. Upon seeing the humility of the Holy Prophet(sa), who was himself cleaning the bedding, the Christian was deeply moved and accepted Islam.

Adopting Simplicity in Life

His Holiness(aba) said that once the Holy Prophet(sa) slept on a cot that left marks on his back. Some companions requested that they be allowed to make a softer bed for him. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that he was not concerned with the comforts of this world. He said he was like a traveller who stops in the shade of a tree for a while, then leaves and moves on.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) always showed kindness and good morals towards even the immoral. Once, a man went to the Holy Prophet(sa) demanding his rights in a very harsh manner. The companions became upset; however, the Holy Prophet(sa) told them to leave the man, for a person has a right to express his rights. The Holy Prophet(sa) told the companions to buy a camel for the amount that the man was demanding, so it could be given to him. The companions went to look but could only find camels priced higher than the amount the man was demanding. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that it did not matter, and even if the camel was more expensive than the loan owed by the man, it should be bought and given to him.

His Holiness(aba) said that on the occasion of the Conquest of Makkah, when the Holy Prophet(sa) entered the Sacred Mosque, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) brought his father to meet the Holy Prophet(sa). Upon seeing him, the Holy Prophet(sa) said to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) that since his father was elderly, he should have let him remain at home, and he himself would have gone to meet him. However, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) said that it was more befitting for him to have been brought to meet the Holy Prophet(sa). It was on this occasion that Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) father accepted Islam.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) himself would sweep the mosque to clean it and never considered such work to be beneath him.

His Holiness(aba) said that once, an angel descended upon the Holy Prophet(sa) who had never descended upon anyone else before. This angel asked the Holy Prophet(sa) if he would be considered a King and Prophet or a servant and Messenger. Such was the humble nature of the Holy Prophet(sa) that he chose the option of being regarded a servant and Messenger.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who writes:

‘Almighty Allah is Most Merciful and Munificent. He nurtures man in every way and has mercy on him, and it is on account of this very mercy that He sends His Appointees and Messengers to deliver the people of the world from sinful life. But arrogance is a very dangerous disease. It means spiritual death for the person in whom it develops. I know for sure that this disease is worse than murder. An arrogant person becomes the brother

of Satan because it was indeed arrogance that humiliated and ruined Satan. This is why it is a requirement for a believer that there should be no arrogance in him; rather, he ought to have humility, humbleness, and meekness, and this is the distinctive nature of God’s Appointees. They possess an extreme degree of humility and meekness. The Prophet, may peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, possessed this virtue more than anyone else. One of his servants was asked how the Holy Prophet(sa) dealt with him. He replied that the truth is that he served me more than I served him.

O Allah, send down Your blessings upon Muhammad and upon the progeny of Muhammad and prosper him and grant him peace.

This is the standard of the highest morality and meekness. And this point is also true that most of those who serve [someone] are from among their loved ones who are around them all the time. Therefore, if one wants to see the level of humility and meekness, patience, and forbearance of someone, then it can be best ascertained from them.’ (Malfuzat, English Translation, Vol. 7, pp. 466-467.)

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable us to adopt humility by following the example established by the Holy Prophet(sa).

Funeral Prayer

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the following funeral prayer:

Malik Dawood Mahood son of Muhammad Ishaq. He served at a local level in various capacities. He is survived by three daughters and four sons. One of his sons Muhammad Akmal is serving in The Gambia and due to being in the field of service could not attend the funeral prayer. He writes about his father that he posessed good moral qualities and was passionate about spreading the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat. He was very hospitable. He had offered his home to serve as a prayer center. He would regularly recite the Holy Qur’an. He had vowed to, and ultimately did, give all his property for the service of the Community. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy.