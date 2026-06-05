Remembering Caliph Usman al-Ghani: The immortal leader of modesty and sacrifice

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By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. All praise belongs to Allah, the Lord of all worlds, and may the pristine blessings and peace be upon the Final Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), his pure family, and his noble companions.

This qualitative, research-oriented treatise humbly seeks to explore the luminous life of the third Rightly Guided Caliph of Islam, Hazrat Usman ibn Affan (ra). He stands in the annals of human history as a monumental pillar of modesty, unparalleled generosity, and ultimate selflessness. Through his governance, financial mastery, and peaceful martyrdom, he achieved an immortal status that transcends centuries. This text is structured in formal clauses to systematically reflect upon his divine virtues, political brilliance, and enduring modern legacy.

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Introduction

Hazrat Usman’s full name is Usman ibn Affan ibn Abi al-Aas ibn Umayyah. He belonged to the wealthy and influential Umayyad clan of the Quraish tribe in Holy Mecca. Born into immense affluence, he was known even before his conversion to Islam for his flawless character, profound modesty, and absolute honesty. Upon embracing Islam at the invitation of Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddiq (ra), his status was further elevated. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) bestowed upon him distinct titles, most notably “Al-Ghani” (The Generous/Wealthy Benefactor) due to his monumental financial sacrifices for the Muslim community, and he was universally recognised as one of the Ashara Mubashara the ten companions who received explicit tidings of Paradise during their lifetimes.

The radiance of ‘Zun-Noorain’

Hazrat Usman (ra) holds a unique, unprecedented honor in human history, earning him the celestial title “Zun-Noorain” (The Possessor of Two Lights). This title was granted because the Prophet Muhammad gave two of his blessed daughters in marriage to him. He was first married to Ruqayya. After her passing, the Prophet married his second daughter, Umm Kulthum, to Usman. Upon her subsequent passing, the Prophet famously remarked that if he had a third daughter, he would have married her to Usman as well, demonstrating the absolute trust, love, and spiritual honour he held for him.

Profound contributions in Mecca and Medina

During the challenging Meccan period, Usman utilised his immense mercantile wealth to shield weak and persecuted Muslims. Upon migrating to Medina, when the Muslim community faced severe water scarcity and economic hardships, his philanthropy became the bedrock of the nascent Islamic state.

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● He single-handedly financed a significant portion of the Ghazwa Tabuk (the Expedition of Tabuk), donating 1,000 camels, 50 horses, and thousands of gold dinars, which led the Prophet to declare: “Nothing Usman does after today can harm him.”

● He also financed the expansion of the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid al-Nabawi) in Medina to accommodate the rapidly growing Muslim population.

The philanthropic masterstroke – The Well of Ruma

When the Muslims migrated to Medina, the only source of sweet drinking water was the Well of Ruma (Bi’r Ruma), which was owned by a non-Muslim who charged exorbitant prices for water. Witnessing the suffering of the believers, Usman negotiated with the owner and initially bought half the rights of the well for 12,000 dirhams, making his designated days entirely free for the public. Realising he could no longer profit, the owner sold the remaining half to Hazrat Usman for an additional 8,000 dirhams. Usman then dedicated the well as an eternal public endowment (waqf) for all of humanity, rich and poor, Muslim and non-Muslim alike.

Strategic diplomacy and the risk of life at Sulah Hudaibia

During the historic events of the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah (Sulah Hudaibia), Usman played the pivotal role of chief diplomat. The Prophet selected him to enter Mecca to negotiate with the hostile Quraish because of his high tribal standing and diplomatic acumen.

● Usman knowingly walked into the enemy’s stronghold, risking his life to initiate a dialogue for peace.

● When the Quraish offered him the opportunity to perform tawaf (circumambulation) of the Kaaba alone, he sublimely refused out of pure loyalty, stating he would never do so until the Prophet performed it first.

● A false rumour subsequently spread that the Quraish had martyred him. In response, the Prophet gathered the companions under a tree and took the historic oath of ultimate devotion, Bay’at-ar-Ridwan (The Pledge of Ridwan), placing his own left hand over his right hand to symbolise Usman’s presence. This extraordinary act brought the enemy to the negotiating table, paving the way for the historic Peace Treaty of Hudaybiyyah.

The golden era of the third caliphate and economic development

As the third caliph of Islam, Usman’s twelve-year reign brought unprecedented economic prosperity and structural development to the Islamic state.

● Global expansion: The borders of the state expanded across North Africa, parts of Europe, and deep into Asia.

● Maritime mastery: He established the first official Muslim naval fleet, securing trade routes and protecting coastal territories.

● Economic reforms: He standardised weight systems, regulated markets, increased public stipends, and established a structured treasury system (Bayt al-Mal). His economic policies empowered citizens, advanced agricultural systems, and transformed the state into an ancient economic superpower.

Standardisation of the Holy Qur’an and hadith narrations

Beyond material development, Usman secured the spiritual foundation of the ummah. Recognising that regional dialects were creating variations in the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, he formed a committee to compile the definitive text in the primary Quraishi dialect. Copies of this standard text, known as the Mus’haf-e-Usmani, were sent to all provincial capitals, preserving the textual unity of the Holy Qur’an for eternity. Furthermore, he was a deeply reliable custodian of prophetic traditions, having directly narrated approximately 146 ahadith from the Prophet.

Spiritual asceticism and the foundations of Sufism

Despite possessing vast material wealth that could buy kingdoms, Usman lived a life of absolute asceticism (zuhd). He wore simple garments, slept on the floor of the mosque, and fasted continuously. Sufi masters universally revere him as one of the founding patriarchs of spiritual purification (tasawwuf). His profound bashfulness (haya), deep contemplative silence, absolute reliance on Allah (tawakkul), and continuous remembrance of God established the core ethos of inner purification and spiritual chivalry inherited by Sufi orders worldwide.

The ultimate sacrifice for peace and non-violence

In the latter part of his caliphate, internal mischief-makers and non-state actors orchestrated a rebellion, turning a faction of misinformed citizens against his administration. When these insurgents besieged his home in Medina, Usman held total military command over a powerful state army capable of easily eliminating them. However, he explicitly commanded his loyal companions and citizens not to shed a single drop of Muslim blood to defend his person. He chose the path of absolute non-violence, refusing to use state power to crush internal dissenters, thereby prioritising the long-term spiritual peace of the community over his own survival.

The modern miracle – the living bank account and waqf

The legacy of Usman’s philanthropy remains an active miracle in the modern world. The date palm gardens surrounding the Well of Ruma grew over centuries. During the modern era, the Government of Saudi Arabia organised these assets into an official endowment managed by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf.

● The dates from the Usman Garden are harvested, sold, and utilised for humanitarian purposes.

● The revenue generated from these sales is deposited into a fully active, dedicated bank account opened under his name: Usman ibn Affan.

● The accumulated balance from this account has funded substantial real estate investments, including the construction of a luxury hotel near the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. The proceeds continue to split between reinvestment and providing charity to orphans, the poor, and global humanitarian causes, making him the only historical figure whose personal charitable account has remained active and growing for over 1,400 years.

Immortality through martyrdom and the global legacy of his name

On the tragic day of 18th Dhul-Hijjah, 35 AH (June 656 AD), while peacefully fasting and reciting the Holy Qur’an, Usman was attacked and martyred by the rebels inside his home. His pure blood spilled upon the verses of Surah Al-Baqara: “So Allah will suffice you against them. And He is the Hearing, the Knowing” (2:137).

This ultimate sacrifice rendered him an immortal icon of peace and endurance. He proved that true leadership lies in saving others rather than taking revenge on one’s citizens. To honour his unmatched combination of vast wealth and spiritual poverty, millions of parents across the global Muslim ummah continue to name their children “Usman Ghani” to this day, seeking to imbue their offspring with his legendary traits of modesty, charity, and absolute devotion.

Conclusion and concluding prayers

May Allah Almighty raise the spiritual stations of the immortal caliph, Hazrat Usman Ghani (ra), and allow humanity to emulate his pristine model of selfless leadership, economic empowerment, and peace-building.

O Allah, the Lord of Peace and Justice! We humbly beseech Your Infinite Mercy to look upon this world with compassion. We pray for global peace, harmony, and sustainable prosperity.

● For the Nations of the World: We pray especially for the safety, stability, and economic upliftment of the people of Pakistan, Iran, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, and the oppressed lands of Palestine.

● For the OIC Countries: Grant unity, wisdom, and strength to all member nations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), making them leaders in human rights, scientific advancement, and financial independence.

O Allah! Bless the global populace with authentic economic empowerment, radiant health, long lives filled with purpose, and the divine guidance to walk upon the path of absolute righteousness.

O Allah, the Vindicator of Truth! We pray that You expose, dismantle, and destroy the enemies of peace, their hidden facilitators, their material supporters, and all evil-minded individuals who manipulate global structures for greedy, selfish agendas. Bring to light those who possess the power to undo systemic injustice but remain passive due to personal interests. Eliminate all artificial hurdles created to deny basic human rights, and uproot the causes of tyranny, oppression, and corruption across the globe. Protect the innocent, elevate the truthful, and fill this Earth with peace, equity, and absolute justice.

Amen.